Shy, A New Manga Superheroine in Yen Press November 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, is a manga publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and the Hachette Book Group, as well as the Yen On light novel imprint. Here are the Yen November 2022 solicits and solicitations for books shipping in December and January. And introducing Shy, a new superhero manga created by Miki Bukimi, with an international superhero with Japan represented by a young, timid superheroine called Shy. The cosplay, I am sure, has already begun.

SHY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222180

(W) Miki Bukimi (A) Miki Bukimi

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as "Shy." She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

KONOSUBA THIS WONDERFUL WORLD MEMORIAL FAN BOOK SC

YEN PRESS

SEP222175

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Kurone Mishima

This book is not for the faint of heart. This Explooosive compendium of Konosuba content is a must-have for isekai hopefuls, collectors, and diehard fans of Natsume Akatsuki's isekai adventure comedy masterpiece. Every character, every joke, every spinoff has been faithfully represented and acknowledged in this full-color love letter to Konosuba enjoyers worldwide! And the fun doesn't end there! Exclusive art, interviews, and a special short story are just a few of the extra goodies featured within. If you consider yourself the ultimate Konosuba enthusiast, or if you're just getting into the series and feel like having a handy reference tool, this gorgeous art book will be right at home on your shelf!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 35

VISIONS 2022 ILLUSTRATORS BOOK SC (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP222176

(W) Pixiv Inc

The ultimate collection of pixiv artists is back! The 2022 compilation features 170 of some of the greatest creators on the platform who have all made an impact on the artistic field. With an abundance of styles from retro-inspired to modern and beyond, there's something for everyone to love!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 45

DISILLUSIONED ADVENTURERS SAVE THE WORLD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222177

(W) Shinta Fuji (A) Masaki Kawakami, Susumu Kuroi

Veteran adventurer Nick's life is falling apart. Despite all the knowledge and expertise he's devoted to his adventuring party, his respected leader kicked him out, his girlfriend dumped him, and his teammates shamelessly accused him of embezzlement. Tired, heartbroken, and looking for a drink, Nick chances upon a few kindred spirits who are jaded as he is. Together, these disillusioned adventurers form an unstoppable team out to save their bleak, depressing world!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

IM QUITTING HEROING GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222178

(W) Quantum (A) Nori Kazato, Hana Amano

After saving the world from the Demon Lord, the Hero, Leo, discovers that there isn't a place for him in it anymore. The incredible strength that made him humanity's greatest asset during the war is just a terrifying threat in times of peace, and he soon finds himself shunned from human society. But if the forces of good won't have him, that means it's time for him to apply elsewhere-for a job with his former enemy, the Demon Lord's Army!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

YOUR FORMA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222179

(W) Mareho Kikuishi (A) Tsubata Nozaki, Yoshinori Kisaragi

In an alternate near future, the Your Forma, a miraculous "smart thread" technology initially developed to treat a massive outbreak of viral encephalitis, has become an integral part of daily life. But these convenient devices also record every sight, sound, and emotion their users experience. For Electronic Investigator Echika Hieda, diving into peoples' memories via the Your Forma and hunting for evidence is all part of a day's work. The problem is, she's so adept at what she does that her assistants literally fry their brains trying to keep up with her. After putting one too many aides in the hospital, the top brass finally furnish Echika with a partner on her level, a brilliant yet cheeky android named Harold Lucraft. But can Echika put her prejudices against robots aside to solve the most complex case of her career?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

DOOMSDAY WITH MY DOG GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222181

(W) Yu Isihara (A) Yu Isihara

A single teenage girl journeys through the crumbling ruins of civilization, a concrete jungle that has outlived mankind. However, just because she's the last woman on earth doesn't mean she's alone. She's accompanied by her dog Haru, an adorable and quick-witted shiba inu who will gladly lend his wisdom to his human companion. With such a pleasant conversation partner to keep the post-apocalyptic doldrums at bay, the end of the world might not be so bad after all!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

K-ON COMPLETE OMNIBUS EDITION GN

YEN PRESS

SEP222182

(W) Kakifly

Enjoy the full story of K-ON! in this stunning new omnibus edition!

When their high school's pop-music club is about to be disbanded due to lack of interest, four girls step up to fill the membership quota. Unfortunately, lead guitarist Yui Hirasawa has never played an instrument in her life. Although she likes the idea of being in a band, she's got a lot of work ahead of her before she can play. But this motley crew is determined to rock out, and with their spunk and motivation cranked to 11, anything is possible!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 36

PUELLA MAGI ORIKO MAGICA COMPLETE OMNIBUS EDITION GN (MR) (C

YEN PRESS

SEP222183

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Kuroe Mura

Oriko, a magical girl with the gift of foresight, knows the fate that awaits all who accept Kyubey's offer of supernatural powers. But when she is struck with a terrible vision of the future-of the devastation caused by a single, powerful witch-she decides to prevent that witch from becoming a magical girl in the first place. Instead, Oriko directs Kyubey to Yuma, an orphan who is all too eager to gain powers that will enable her to protect herself-powers that will ultimately lead to her own destruction…

Explore the first three volumes of Oriko's magical adventure in this eye-catching, deluxe omnibus edition!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 24

PANDORA SEVEN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222184

(W) Yuta Kayashima (A) Yuta Kayashima

"I wish I could meet other humans." That is the secret wish of Ria Frontier, who grew up as the sole human amid a veritable melting pot of other fantastical races on a small island. As she prepares to celebrate the turn of the thousand-year cycle, that wish is granted-in the form of a war party of humans that arrives on a flying ship to ransack her home and hurt her friends and adoptive family in search of "Pandora's Box." Pushed too far by the cruelty of her race, Ria somehow manages to unseal the terrible power of what the humans have been looking for, unleashing a tragedy that will change her life forever…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA ANOTHER GN VOL 02 (MR

YEN PRESS

SEP222185

(W) Magica Quartet (A) U35

All the witches have disappeared from Mitakihara City. Desperate to find out if there really is a witch in Kamihama City, Kyouko heads off, ignoring Mami's warning to stay away.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

FRUITS BASKET ANOTHER GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP222186

(W) Natsuki Takaya (A) Natsuki Takaya

With secrets revealed and confrontations resolved, no obstacles remain in the budding romance between Shiki and Sawa-or do they? During the Sohma's annual fall picnic, the hidden feelings of the mysterious, stoic heir are unveiled as the final chapter closes on the next generation of the Sohma family…Plus, enjoy the antics of the Three Musketeers as well as bonus comics drawn by Natsuki Takaya for the anime, printed in English for the first time!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP222187

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

When Fumi started her job as the live-in housekeeper for acclaimed and very crabby author Akatsuki Kibikino, she never thought in a million years that she'd get along with him…yet here she is, heart fluttering at every tiny gesture! But she's got no time to dwell on what it could all mean-with her dad out of commission despite the loan looming over his head and the new kid at school treating her like a gopher, Fumi's got more than enough on her plate already!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

KARNEVAL GN VOL 14 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP222188

(W) Touya Mikanagi (A) Touya Mikanagi

Kafka's hidden passageway has been found! Circus agents Eva and Hirato attempt to sneak in so they can shut down Kafka operations, once and for all. Meanwhile, Eliska is desperately trying to save Nai from certain death at the hands of Uro-even at the cost of her own life…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 20

NO LONGER HEROINE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP222189

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Hatori might still have a long way to go until she cements her spot as Rita's heroine, but now that she's finally confessed (and he's agreed to stop avoiding her), she's back on the playing field! …Except, hello, who's the hot guy who looks exactly like her favorite pop idol!?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP222190

(W) Mitsubachi Miyuki (A) Mitsubachi Miyuki

Training camp, or their "three day sleepover" as Naruse calls it, is one massive headache for Yuki. Whether it's a secret meeting on the veranda, a surprise encounter in the bath, or a shocking announcement in front of their teammates-it's like Naruse's trying to give her a heart attack! Can he just stop being such an annoying, overgrown brat already?!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

SEP222191

(W) Fe (A) Fe

Chateau has overcome her first obstacle: her past. Now all that's left is to confront Donny! As the sound of gunshots echoes through the halls, only one silhouette is left standing… With the attack on the Noble family reaching its climax, it's anyone's guess as to who will survive!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

POLAR BEAR IN LOVE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP222192

(W) Koromo (A) Koromo

Orca warns Polar Bear about his cross-species romance, but Polar Bear isn Ä t going to give up on his love for Seal so easily Ä Meanwhile, Cathy finds an encounter of their own! The long-awaited Volume 5 is finally here!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

BUNGO STRAY DOGS GN VOL 22

YEN PRESS

SEP222193

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa

The fate of the Armed Detective Agency-and the entire world-falls upon Aya's shoulders as she makes her escape. Meanwhile, deep within the Meursault prison, Gogol sets the stage for Dazai and Dostoyevsky to compete in a deadly jailbreak game. Which prisoner will be the one to prevail?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

SWORD ART ONLINE PHANTOM BULLET GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP222194

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Koutarou Yamada

In order to uncover Death Gun's true identity, Kirito prepares to enter the Bullet of Bullets tournament! As Death Gun's newest target, Sinon stands side-by-side with Kirito, ready to overcome her past trauma by defeating their common foe. At long last, it's time for Kirito's showdown against Death Gun! Why and how did all those players die, and who really killed them? Seeking answers, Kirito steels himself and prepares for battle in this thrilling conclusion to the series!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

SEP222195

(W) Takuto Kashiki (A) Takuto Kashiki

A mysterious carpenter group that wants Hakumei on their team; a relaxing hot-springs trip with friends and good food; and for the first time, Hakumei reveals the details about her past…The heartwarming life of the tiny woods-dwellers continues!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

KAKEGURUI TWIN GN VOL 12 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP222196

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Kei Saiki

The Full-Bloom Society is disbanded, and Aoi leaves the academy. It seems like everything is returning to normal…except Mary still feels like something isn't quite right. Indeed, something "strange" appears in the academy, and visitors from the middle school begin wreaking havoc. How will Mary deal with this new turn of fate?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

BUNGO STRAY DOGS BEAST GN VOL 04 (OF 4)

YEN PRESS

SEP222197

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa, Shiwasu Hoshikawa

Akutagawa and Atsushi devote everything they've got to an explosive final confrontation. After a desperate battle for the things most important to them, they both learn the real "truth" of this world… The thrilling spin-off of Bungo Stray Dogs comes to a grand conclusion!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 13

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

SEP222198

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto (CA) Eiji Usatsuka

After Linze suddenly proclaims her love to Touya, their companions follow suit! Forget triangles-Touya's in the middle of a love pentagon! These girls are serious about Touya, and they won't be satisfied with just a date! Reluctantly, Touya agrees to marry each of them, but with four brides-to-be, how will he plan all these weddings!?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 18 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP222199

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki, Chika Tojo

As Operation Shock and Awe moves forward without a hitch, Tanya and the 203rd prepare to go read the Republic its last rites. For a moment, the Empire's victory seems close at hand-but the Commonwealth's strongest mage is waiting there to give them a rough welcome when they arrive…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

ELDER SISTER-LIKE ONE GN VOL 06 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP222200

(W) Iida Pochi

Even after Chiyo tells Ryou that she can't bring back the dead, Ryou finds himself unable to abandon his true desires. He sets out once more to learn what exactly Haru, the wish-granting demon with his cousin's face, is. The wheel of fate begins to turn, and Yuu and Chiyo find themselves at the center of it all…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13

OPPORTUNISTIC PRINCESS HAS ALL ANSWERS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP222206

(W) Mamecyoro

Stepping into the world of your favorite book might sound like a dream come true, but for Maki Tazawa, this very opportunity presents a unique challenge. A passionate lover of BL novels in her previous life, Maki now gets to spend her days as princess Octavia and enjoy the company of her favorite fictional couple-her brother, the crown prince Sirius, and his lover Lord Sil. But two men can't produce an heir! As the story goes, in order to solve the problem of succession, princess Octavia agrees to a political marriage and offers up her own child to the throne. But this Octavia can't accept such an unfair fate! So what if she lives in a BL novel? Her OTP achieved true love and she's determined to do the same!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

EVEN IF THIS LOVE DISAPPEARS FROM THE WORLD TONIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN ON

SEP222201

(W) Ichijo Misaki

When Toru Kamiya is pushed into falsely confessing his love to Maori Hino, she tells him she'll date him on three conditions. 1) Don't talk to her until after school. 2) Keep any communication between them concise. 3) Don't really fall in love. Unfortunately, he isn't able to keep the last rule-and when he tells her how he feels, she reveals that she has an illness that prevents her from remembering anything that happened the previous day, and that she uses a diary to keep track. But Toru is determined to build a relationship with her, one day at a time…

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 24

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF RANDOSERU GIRL LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

SEP222202

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

Finally, the day of Mai's high school graduation has arrived. While Sakuta eagerly waits for his girlfriend, an elementary schooler who looks exactly like her appears before him. Suspicious, and for all the wrong reasons… Meanwhile, Sakuta and Kaede's father suddenly calls, saying that their mother wants to see her daughter. She was hospitalized because Kaede's condition had been too much for her to bear, so what could she possibly want now?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 07 (MR) (C

YEN ON

SEP222203

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asagi Tosaka

Leonis and the other members of the eighteenth platoon are off to Camelot to join the Holy Sword Blade Dance Festival. The trip to the capital is hardly a relaxed one, especially for Regina and Elfiné, who both have secrets regarding their families living there. Mysteries and conspiracies abound in the seat of the Integrated Human Empire, and amidst it all…another Dark Lord appears!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

REIGN OF SEVEN SPELLBLADES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

SEP222204

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

The broomsports combat league has begun at Kimberly Magic Academy! Eager to showcase their growth as they enter their third year at school, Oliver and his friends split into three-person teams and enter the event. Nanao and her teammates, considered the top students of their year, are in for a fierce battle when they are targeted by other teams. Meanwhile, the general election for the student body president is finally underway, and the investigation into Enrico's disappearance continues… Will they ever find the person responsible?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

HERO LAUGHS WHILE WALKING THE PATH OF VENGENCE NOVEL SC VOL

YEN ON

SEP222205

(W) Kizuka Nero

The next target on Kaito's quest for vengeance is Grond the merchant, a money-hungry villain who goes as far as murder to satisfy his greed. But when Kaito finally gets Grond in his clutches, he forces the corrupt magnate to make an impossible choice: Would he rather part with his money or his life?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES EASY ANOTHER WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 07 (MR

YEN ON

SEP222207

(W) Riku Misora (A) Sacraneco

As the Republic of Elm settles into a new normal after its first election, the Yamato resistance begins its war for independence against the Freyjagard Empire. At first, things appear to be going well thanks to help from Tsukasa, Aoi, and Ringo. However, Mayoi's brainwashing magic threatens to squash the fight for freedom beneath the imperial boot. Can the Prodigies from Earth free a nation dominated by mind control?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR

YEN ON

SEP222208

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) riichu

Komari has finally earned a vacation, and she's soaking it all in at a beach resort. That's when Nelia Cunningham, a commander from the Gerra-Aruka Republic, appears before her with an outrageous offer: Together, they'll take over the world. At the same time, a commander from the Heavenly Paradise named Karla Amatsu shows up and hits Komari with the exact opposite proposition: Together, they'll bring about world peace. Before long, the two nations' clashing agendas drag the whole world into war! Yanked from her summer holiday, Komari holds the key to the conflict in her hands.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

ORC EROICA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

SEP222209

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A) Asanagi

Having struck out with the humans, and then the elves, Bash's hunt for a bride leads him to the Kingdom of Dwarves, and almost immediately after he arrives, he receives a proposal from a local dwarf woman! …Or so he thinks. Following a brief chat to clear up any confusion, the woman makes Bash a deal. If he takes part in the God of War festival and emerges victorious, she'll fulfill his every desire. Wondering if that means he'll finally get a woman of his own, Bash leaps at the opportunity to do what orcs do best-vie for conquest on the battlefield…and hopefully the bedroom!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

SEP222210

(W) Ceez (A) Tenmaso

Cayna, Opus, and their three servants are enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in the remote village when Cayna decides to upgrade one her items: the Pair of Eyes, which transmits footage remotely between two eyeballs. She intends to use it so that the villagers can see and hear things happening in far-off lands. In order to locate this exclusive function, Cayna must return to the Guardian Towers that her old friends left to her, and this time she's bringing Opus and Siren in tow!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 15