Si Spurrier's The Witcher in Dark Horse March 2025 Full Solicits

Arcana Royale, Great British Bump Off, Lady Baltimore, Vatican City, and Witcher: Bear and Butterfly in Dark Horse March 2025 solicits

Article Summary Explore new titles like Arcana Royale, Witcher: Bear and Butterfly, Lady Baltimore, and Vatican City from Dark Horse.

Dark Horse March 2025 solicits feature rich fantasy, thrilling mystery, and epic supernatural ventures.

Star Wars, Usagi Yojimbo, and Cyberpunk 2077 continue with exciting new stories hitting the shelves this spring.

Venture into diverse worlds from vampire apocalypses to mystic poker games with Dark Horse's fresh lineup.

Dark Horse launches Cullen Bunn and A.C. Zamudio's Arcana Royale, John Allison and Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off: Kill Of Be Quilt, Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Bridgit Connell's Lady Baltimore: Daughters Of Asylum, Mark Millar and Per Berg's Vatican City, and Simon Spurrier and Stephen Green's Witcher: Bear and Butterfly. All in Dark Horse Comics's March 2025 solicits… though shipping (mostly) in April 2025.

WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #1 CVR A GREEN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251211

JAN251212 – WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #1 CVR B DE IULIS

JAN251213 – WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #1 CVR C CAMPBELL

JAN251214 – WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #1 CVR D RUEDEN

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Stephen Green

Geralt travels to a remote town where a vampire is rumored to be killing the townspeople. The bounty has amassed all manner of monster hunters-and among them is another witcher, from the school of the Bear, a fierce competitor for the reward.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

VATICAN CITY #1 CVR A BERG (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251206

JAN251207 – VATICAN CITY #1 CVR B BERG B&W (MR)

JAN251208 – VATICAN CITY #1 CVR C LEE (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Per Berg

The all-new series from New York Times-bestselling author Mark Millar! The world has been overrun by a vampire apocalypse, every man, woman and child dead except the two thousand tourists safe behind the walls and holy relics of Vatican City. But as the vampires gather in their millions outside, how long can they hold out? Because the monsters can wait forever.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ARCANA ROYALE #1 CVR A ZAMUDIO

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251163

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) A.C. Zamudio

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new supernatural thriller that The Sandman meets Rounders! Hudson Tremaine is a streetwise gambler who has siphoned money from every high-stakes game in Vegas. She's made a name for herself, but she's also made more than a few enemies in the gambling underworld. When she is invited to play in the most underground card tournaments of all-the Arcanos Mysterinos-she realizes the stakes are higher than she ever imagined possible. Imagine a clandestine poker tournament where magicians, demons, and demigods gamble using a set of mysterious tarot-like cards. These games shape the fate of the world… of many worlds… for good or ill. This game has always been played in secret, hidden from the prying eyes of mortals. Until now.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF KILL OR BE QUILT #1 CVR A SARIN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251176

JAN251177 – GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF KILL OR BE QUILT #1 CVR B TREIMAN

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

A new cozy mystery from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin following up to their hit baking murder mystery The Great British Bump-Off. Surely there is no vacation more drama-free than a boating holiday along the sleepy canals of Yorkshire? Oh, you'd think so. Sadly, for Shauna Wickle, it's tough to escape poisonous small-town rivalries (and sultry romantic entanglements) when travelling at a steady two to three miles per hour. And to make things worse, she's about to find out how ruinously expensive a hastily-tied knot can be…

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

LADY BALTIMORE DAUGHTERS OF MEDUSA #1

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251181

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (CA) Abigail Larson

As the supernatural battle for control of Europe and the world wages on, Sofia and her team journey to Paris to investigate a possible gorgon that is turning spies and soldiers to stone. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen continue their horror adventure series in this new two-part story.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

ARCBOUND #5 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251164

JAN251165 – ARCBOUND #5 CVR B STOKOE

JAN251166 – ARCBOUND #5 CVR C WARD

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

The heist begins! Kai and Barnes begin the mission to break into the Vault, but what defenses lie in wait for them inside? And whose side is Kai even on, anyway?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #5

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251167

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

When Prince Regal commands that he carry out his assignment despite his hesitance, Fitz finds himself forced to decide between his duty and his life.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251168

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Fuladh and Roshan have returned to Fuladh's homeland to find it under the thumb of a cruel warlord. To save his community and escape with their lives, Fuladh and his allies will confront an enemy who will put their strength and skill to the ultimate test.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BEHEMOTH #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251169

(W) Grant Sputore, Ryan Engle (A / CA) Jay Martin

With the clock ticking, the survivors hatch a plan to destroy the Behemoth before the US military launches a nuclear attack. In the nail-biting conclusion to this action-packed series, the lives of the passengers and the fate of the city hinges on a hundred-to-one shot.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #5 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251170

JAN251171 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #5 CVR B CROOK

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga is back in this earth-shattering story that's essential for all superhero and Jeff Lemire fans! A newly formed Liberty Squadron returns to save the city only to be treated as misunderstood villains. With the election just a few days away and the fate of Spiral City hangs in the balance.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251172

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Kieran McKeown

MaxTac SPAR Delta is assigned downtime to recover from their injuries, but for Stepovic, time alone is time tormented by his past. While helmets are off, Mut sees the opportunity to reveal the squad's true nature…

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD SEA OF FOREVER #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251173

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski (A / CA) Peter Bergting

A legendary creature threatens Frankenstein and Lilja below the water's surface, while an evil force above infects everything around it. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting return to the New World that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. gave their lives to save.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #2 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251174

JAN251175 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #2 CVR B

(W) Patton Oswalt, Matt Fraction, Jordan Blum (A) Michael Allred (CA) Scott Hampton

From Frankie's colorful past comes a mysterious figure to the Minor Threats universe! A brand-new character so dangerous she was never spoken of until now. Find out her connections to the past and how they're gonna affect the future of the city. Co-created by the creator of the Peabody winning Jessica Jones and the Bram Stoker award-winning co-creator on Carmilla Soo Lee!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

INTO UNBEING PART TWO #3 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251178

JAN251179 – INTO UNBEING PART TWO #3 CVR B ROY

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The last survivors of the expedition team head deeper into a decayed swamp. The Stranger spews poison into one of the research team's ears. While the others start to wonder how going deeper could possibly be the way out. And their dog witnesses something it shouldn't. Can the simple creature relay what it saw before it's too late?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

JUMPSCARE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251180

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Horror fan turned vigilante Jumpscare can conjure any gore-soaked weapon from any gore-soaked movie she's watched. Using this power, she's become a force for good in Empire City… and the world's most popular superhero! Even with all her powers, though, she may not be able to save her estranged sister from the clutches of mobster turned monster-Grindhouse! Especially with a band of eldritch zealots called the Dismal Concordat standing in her way!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #3 CVR A FULLERTON

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251182

JAN251183 – LET THIS ONE BE A DEVIL #3 CVR B KOWALSKI

(W) James Tynion Iv, Steve Foxe (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Gavin Fullerton

In a Philadelphia "dime museum," the Leeds Devil is successfully captured and on display! …or is it? And in nearby New Jersey, a frenzy has erupted over the various sightings of "the Devil" as Henry Naughton continues to try keeping his younger brother out of trouble and away from a dangerous hunt to destroy the Jersey Devil once and for all. James Tynion IV and Steve Foxe along with Piotr Kowalski bring the Jersey Devil to life in a supernatural tale of horror that peels back unknown layers of history and reveals local monsters and universal terrors.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

OUR BRILLIANT RUIN HORROR AT CRANE MANSION #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251184

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Helen Mask

Based on the tabletop RPG of the same name, Our Brilliant Ruin depicts a world where intricate social ties of allegiance and conflict are tested by the Ruin-a malignant force that corrodes the world and turns people into horrific creatures. The plot thickens at Crane Mansion after the discovery of Alexander Valgreave's body. While suspicions grow between the partygoers, Piedmont Accord investigator Elizabeth Ranseur begins to unravel the mystery-only to discover it may be more tragic than anyone could guess…

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

RIPPERLAND #3

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251185

(W) Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Alessandro Oliveri

When their most promising lead turns out to be the Ripper's latest victim-and with evidence found at the crime scene directly contradicting the evidence found on Kenneth Fitzpatrick's body-Holden and Fogg are once again at a loss. Is this misdirection or are multiple parties working in concert? As the pair delve deeper into the mystery they find that the only thing they truly can rely on is each other.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

SHADOW OF THE GOLDEN CRANE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251186

(W) Chris Roberson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

A demon-possessed dagger brings Agent Xiang together with Hellboy and Agent Koestler to stop these ancient, dark forces before they infect much, much more. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by writer Chris Roberson and artist Michael Avon Oeming in this paranormal puzzle that unfolds across time.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SISTER IMPERATOR #2

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251187

(W) Tobias Forge, Corinna Bechko (A) Puste (CA) Rafael Sarmento

A young Sister Imperator's journey takes her to a traveling circus in eastern Europe, where she meets a wide variety of unusual people-some of whom will go on to change her life forever. As she becomes the resident human cannonball, it seems the Sister may have found her place after all…until tragedy strikes the circus. Could her stepfather's horrible reach truly extend across the Atlantic? And if not, who else could be after her? Ghost creator and frontman Tobias Forge partners with writer Corinna Bechko, artist Puste, colorist Thiago Rocha, and ComiCraft's Jimmy Betancourt to shed some light on a shadowy past from deep within the Ghost mythos.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #17 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251188

JAN251189 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #17 CVR B HOWEL

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

As Battle of Eriadu continues, the leader of the resistance, Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal is faced with an impossible decision: risk the lives of his friends, or forfeit their chances of defeating the Nihil. It's a dilemma that sees Farzala descend to a dark place, only to discover a surprising confidant. This climactic final battle between the Jedi and the Nihil that been years in the making!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV PHASE III TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251190

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao, Caio Filipe, Michael Atiyeh, Comicraft

As the heroes of Eriadu do their best to celebrate their wins and resist the brutal Nihil occupation, Padawan Ram Jomaram shows up with an urgent mission: deep within the Occlusion Zone, a young ally with a secret broadcast transmission program has gone mysteriously silent. Ram has teamed up with his fellow underdogs to launch a rescue attempt, but he'll need some help from the Jedi as well. All the while, tensions mount as the allies of the Republic prepare for their final showdown against the Nihil! Gear up for an exhilarating mission that takes readers far behind the Stormwall to witness Marchion Ro's ruthless rule, a grim reminder of what's at stake if the Republic loses to the Nihil! Collects Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #11-13 and The Marriage of Lula and Zeen one-shot.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III BATTLE ERIADU ONE SHOT

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251191

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Alyssa Wong (CA) Jake Bartok

Two estranged friends find themselves on opposing sides of the Battle of Eriadu. Jedi Padawan Gavi fights for light and life, while Driggit Parse sits at the right hand of the villainous Warden. When the two finally meet again after Driggit's betrayal, it's on the front lines. Can their old friendship be salvaged amidst a war?

o Award-winning writer Alyssa Wong, the author of Doctor Aphra, The High Republic: Escape from Valo, and other fan-favorite Star Wars titles, returns to the High Republic Adventures series!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #1 CVR A GALINDO

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251192

JAN251193 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #1 CVR B

JAN251194 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #1 CVR C MURPHY

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Marc Yarza, Jos? Marzan (CA) Diego Galindo

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The Force Awakens! Poe Dameron, ace Resistance pilot, and his droid companion BB-8 are sent to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages. Standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins?

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #3 CVR A WOHL

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251195

JAN251196 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #3 CVR B BEALS

JAN251197 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #3 CVR C UZURI

JAN251198 – STRANGER THINGS D&D RISE OF HELLFIRE #3 CVR D WILSON

(W) Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Myles Wohl

Rumors about Eddie's reputation make Lucas worry that joining his club might hurt his chances of getting on the basketball team. Meanwhile, we are taken back in time to when similar rumors impacted Eddie as a new Dungeons & Dragons player rather than a DM. But when the dice are cruel Eddie's true character shines through.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

THOSE NOT AFRAID #4 CVR A FABRY

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251199

JAN251200 – THOSE NOT AFRAID #4 CVR B PIAZZALUNGA

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) Glenn Fabry

Just when our serial killer leads thought it was safe having escaped the police-a new menace has arrived in a madman far, far worse than Daniel or Mark. One who's desperate to break the state record for kills in bulk. Join us for the final issue and find out what happens when monsters meet real monsters and the final fate for our protagonists.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #2 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251201

JAN251202 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #2 CVR B ESCORZAS

JAN251203 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #2 10 COPY TALBOT

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

A group of the Shogun's men are found slain in the plum tree forest, and the only survivor is a young village girl reeling in shock from the attack. Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen agree to help protect the plum trees and prevent more tragedy from befalling the locals, but will their swords be enough? The latest Usagi story continues!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251204

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Emi Fuji (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The rabbit ronin's classic adventures in space continue-now in color! Taking place directly after the Space Usagi: Death and Honor arc, Stan Sakai's second Space Usagi series sees Miyamoto Usagi continuing to defend the Shirohoshi clan in the far future from scheming rivals, the Kajitori. New friends, like space pirate Rhogen, and new enemies, led by Empress Amateh, are introduced in this miniseries now colored by longtime collaborator Emi Fujii! This collection also includes new stories by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai, featuring Space Usagi's Akemi character! Collects Space Usagi: White Star Rising #1-3.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING SPEC ED HC

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251205

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Emi Fuji (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi must recover the Shirohoshi clan's secrets before the enemy Kajitori gain access! Continues directly after Space Usagi: Death and Honor.

The rabbit ronin's classic adventures in space continue-now in color! Taking place directly after the Space Usagi: Death and Honor arc, Stan Sakai's second Space Usagi series sees Miyamoto Usagi continuing to defend the Shirohoshi clan in the far future from scheming rivals, the Kajitori. New friends, like space pirate Rhogen, and new enemies, led by Empress Amateh, are introduced in this miniseries now colored by longtime collaborator Emi Fujii! This collection also includes new stories by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai, featuring Space Usagi's Akemi character!

This limited edition hardcover includes a numbered tip-in sheet featuring art by and signed by Stan Sakai!

Collects Space Usagi: White Star Rising #1-#3.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #2 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251209

JAN251210 – WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #2 CVR B BOSS

(W) Duane Murray (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

While patrolling the streets looking for crime to fight, Derek and Alex quickly discover they're vastly unprepared when crime fights back. So the "Pals" visit their old sensei, Steve-famed creator of '90s martial art and exercise sensation Jui Bo-for help.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

AS PATHS CONVERGE SOJOURNERS SAGA SC NOVEL

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251215

(W) Chad Corrie

Sarah and Elliott wake to a grim morning: a fallen city, a slain army and congregation. And yet each still must go on, no matter the cost. For Elliott has a mission he must undertake, a sacred vow to perform for his fallen comrades-in-arms. And Sarah must continue her sojourn, now seeking a new congregation along with the Veiled City. And yet the longer they wander the more they find their paths crossing, leading them on a journey that will take them into an even more uncertain and dangerous future. For elsewhere, the embers of a final grand campaign are flaring into life. Hope and duty. Conviction and faith. All will be put to the test as the paths converge.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

CHRONONAUTS LIBRARY ED HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251216

(W) Mark Millar (A) Sean Gordon Murphy, Eric Canete

Astronauts have already conquered space. Now the Chrononauts are about to conquer time with the whole world watching on live television. A satellite is blasted back through time, beaming hazy pictures home to the present day from the American Civil War. Now it's time for the first manned mission as Chrononauts Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly step back into the past on live TV with the whole world watching with bated breath. But of course, it all goes wrong and they find themselves lost in the time-stream and time itself is running out. Collects Chrononauts Volumes 1 & 2.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

ELFQUEST ORIGINAL QUEST HC VOL 02 FORBIDDEN GROVE

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251217

(W) Wendy Pini, Richard Pini (A) Wendy Pini

The original ElfQuest saga continues! Wolfriders Cutter and Skywise leave Sorrow's End in search of other elves in this classic fantasy epic-in full color for the first time from Dark Horse Comics! Humans have discovered the desert haven called Sorrow's End. Cutter, chief of the Wolfrider tribe of elves, must embark on a new quest-to bolster their meager numbers with new elfin allies. With his trusted companion Skywise, he ventures out once again into a world weirder and more dangerous than anything he has ever known in his young life. Along the way, the adventurous pair tangle with an old adversary long thought gone and forgotten. What is the secret of Cutter's sword, New Moon? Collects ElfQuest: The Original Quest #6-10.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251218

(W) Eric Powell (A) Eric Powell

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Goon, Eisner Award-winner Eric Powell returns with an all-new tale! A brand new black and white horror graphic novel filled with Powell's brand of humor. The return to Lonely Street hasn't been easy for the Goon and Franky. And just as they've finally got the various gangs of blood suckers and night stalkers back in line, a new threat appears. Or is it an old one? Mysteries (and backstabbing) abound on the deadly streets of Nameless Town. Bonus content includes a sketchbook and cover gallery! Collects The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead! #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

GUNSMITH CATS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251219

(W) Kenichi Sonoda (A) Kenichi Sonoda

Rally Vincent runs Gunsmith Cats-a gun shop in Illinois with her partner, demolitions expert and former call girl Minnie-May Hopkins. But Rally's "real" job doesn't pay the bills, her hobby does. And her hobby is bounty hunting, bringing the most wanted men and women in the Chicago area to justice-dressed in her sharp suit and tie, and driving her Shelby Cobra GT 500! In Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 2, Rally goes downtown to pick up master thief Misty Brown, who's just gotten out of the slammer. But Misty's no safer on the streets… not when it seems she stole some tape recordings that could incriminate a Mafia boss. And especially not when Rally stands in the way of the person trying to get the tapes back-the perverted, ruthless Goldie Musso.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

MOONSHADOW DEFINITIVE ED EXPANDED GN

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251220

(W) J. M. DeMatteis (A) Jon J. Muth

A romantic, unreliable narrator leads us through his interplanetary coming-of-age story. Known as America's first fully painted graphic novel, the poetic, philosophical, and Kirby & Eisner Award-nominated Moonshadow receives a new softcover treatment. Enhanced with a new painted cover by Jon J Muth and an expanded bonus section featuring concept art, early notes from the creative team, and script pages from writer J.M. DeMatteis, this influential, timeless "fairy tale for adults" also includes the Farewell Moonshadow illustrated novella. With gorgeous watercolor artwork by Jon J Muth and contributions from Kent Williams, Kevin Nowlan, and others!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251221

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The hunt continues in the bizarre far future of 12,090 A.D, where the immortal vampire lords who were the only winners of mankind's nuclear war still oppress the human survivors who have pushed the blood-drinking fiends back to the lawless Frontier. Yet humanity too remains as quick as ever to prey upon itself, and where the law can't bring safety or justice, the crescent blade of D will-assuming you meet the half-vampire wanderer's price! Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Eight collects three different complete novels: White Devil Mountain Parts One and Two, Iriya the Berserker, and Throng of Heretics. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

YUCATAN 1512 TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN251222

(W) Alex Vede (A) Alex Vede

The first original graphic novel from artist and writer Alex Vede! An evocative and immersive journey into the depths of vengeance and vibrant world of violence. An expedition of Spanish soldiers make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula in 1512, seeking a legendary city of Mayan Gold. Sorolla, a grizzled, old soldier full of remorse, seeks oblivion on foreign soil. When his commander slays one of the native inhabitant's only family, Sorolla rebels against his troop to save the child. The quest for the city of gold turns into a manhunt. The pair flee through the jungle seeking sanctuary from the onslaught of the Spanish soldiers at their heels. But deep in that jungle, in the heart of the ancient city, rests monstrous warriors waiting for a vengeful summons.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

