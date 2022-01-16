Silk #1 Preview: Cindy Moon vs. TikTok?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. In this preview of Silk #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the titular Silk has no tolerance for the TikTok generation. Check out the preview below.

Silk #1

by Emily Kim & Takeshi Miyazawa, cover by Inhyuk Lee

SILK IS BACK! Cindy Moon returns as the web-spinning Spider-Hero SILK in an all-new, all-star series! As Silk gains popularity in the public eye, Cindy is questioning her place in the world. But existentialism will have to wait when a powerful new villain is turned loose! In a race against the clock, Silk discovers the dangers of ancient Korean magic – and social media. Don't miss the comics debut of stunning storyteller EMILY KIM and the return of legendary comic artist TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Marvel Universe

6.54"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620213300111

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960620213300121 – SILK 1 GO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620213300131 – SILK 1 MOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620213300141 – SILK 1 R1CO VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

