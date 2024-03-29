Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Giant-Size, Lil Marvels

Skottie Young & Dax Gordine's Giant-Size Little Marvels In June

Marvel Comics is early-soliciting Skottie Young and Dax Gordine's Giant-Size Little Marvels #1 planned for the 26th of June for $6.99.

Article Summary Marvel Comics announces Skottie Young and Dax Gordine's Giant-Size Little Marvels #1 for June 26.

The one-shot continues the tradition of combining classic reprints with new stories.

The comic features adorable versions of Marvel heroes in giant-sized adventures.

Dax Gordine is known for work on Untold Tales Of Fairyland and Forest Folk.

For 2024, Marvel Comics has returned to the Giant-Size one-shot format for a number of titles, in the manner of the seventies. Reprinting a classic story and adding a new one. Starting with Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello's Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 and then Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 back in January. At the time, they said "Before crossover events became the norm, True Believers knew that GIANT-SIZE issues were home to Marvel's most earth-shattering developments! During its original run, the pages of GIANT-SIZE included legendary Marvel moments like the groundbreaking debut of the all-new, all-different X-Men, the wedding of Vision and Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man's run-in with Dracula, and the first appearances of Multiple Man, Lilith, Korvac, and Tigra! Ever since then, when fans see GIANT-SIZE on a comic, they know they were in for an epic ride, and these new GIANT-SIZE one-shots will pack the same punch! These new installments will also include backup reprints of key stories, giving readers a gigantic dose of Marvel brilliance, past and present!"

It looks like Marvel Comics is now early-soliciting a new title for June with Skottie Young returning to his Little Marvels characters with Dax Gordine'. And Giant-Size Little Marvels #1 being planned for the 26th of June for $6.99. A stub listing with a placement image reveals that "They're amazing. They're uncanny. They're incredible. And they're also adorable! These pint-sized versions of your favorite heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe find themselves on giant-sized adventures from Skottie Young (STRANGE ACADEMY, ROCKET & GROOT) and Dax Gordine!"

This looks like it may be the story that has previously ran digitally only on the Marvel Unlimited streaming service back in 2021. Written by Young, drawn by Gordine, it looks a little like this…

Dan Gordine has also drawn for Skottie Young's Untold Tales Of Fairyland and his own comic Forest Folk.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!