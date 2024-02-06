Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Ain’t No Grave, Jorge Corona, May 2024, Skottie Young

Skottie Young & Jorge Corona's Ain't No Grave from Image Comics in May

Skottie Young and Jorge Corona are following up Middlewest and The Me You Love In The Dark with Ain’t No Grave, from Image Comics in May.

Skottie Young and Jorge Corona are following up their last collaborations, Middlewest and The Me You Love In The Dark for a brand new five-issue comic book series from Image Comics, Ain't No Grave, starting in May.

Ain't No Grave is best described as a genre-bending, original macabre Western/Fantasy tale for mature readers—an Unforgiven-style journey through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens.

"Jorge and I are back at it again and I can't wait for people to get their hands on this genre bending western tale we've been weaving," said Young.

Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became a mother. But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken away. Now she'll have to pick up her guns once again and ride to kill the one behind the threat. Who just happens to be Death.

Corona added: "Without spoiling too much of the plot, Ain't No Grave takes some of my favorite elements from our previous books and merges them into a dark fantasy story wrapped in all the violence of a classic western. It feels good to be back working with Skottie and the team."

Ain't No Grave #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 8th of May, with an extra-length first issue.

Skottie Young is best known for his Baby Marvel covers, as well as adapting the Oz novels at Marvel, writing and drawing Rocket Raccoon and Groot, illustrating Fortunately, The Milk by Neil Gaiman, and creator of I Hate Fairyland and co-creator of Twig. Jorge Corona is a comics artist best known for We Are… Robin, Nightwing, The Flash, Big Trouble in Little China, Adventure Time, Jim Henson's The Storyteller, and co-creator of Goners and No. 1 With A Bullet, and the creator of Feathers.

