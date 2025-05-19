Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Skottie Young, zelda

Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland Vs Legend Of Zelda… Who Wins?

It's time for Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland Vs Legend Of Zelda from Image Comics heading to FOC... but who wins?

Article Summary Skottie Young reveals a new 1:25 variant cover for I Hate Fairyland #41 featuring a playful Zelda homage.

I Hate Fairyland jumps to legacy numbering, skipping from #20 to #41 for Image Comics' June 2025 releases.

Derek Laufman joins as the ongoing series artist, bringing fresh energy to Skottie Young's fantasy world.

I Hate Fairyland #41 launches a new story arc with Gert on a chaotic Dungeon Pub Crawl adventure.

Skottie Young has revealed the mystery third variant cover for I Hate Fairyland #41, a 1:25 variant edition, featuring Gert from I Hate Fairyland after having enacted said hatred on a certain Link, well known from The Legend Of Zelda. Young writes "Legend of… Gert… I Hate Fairyland # 41 cover C reveal! My 1:25 cover is available in comic shops on June 11. Let your shop know now that you'd like one, FOC is NEXT week 5/19." Which, you know, is today…

Derek Laufman is joining the art team of the ongoing I Hate Fairyland comic book series, created and written by Skottie Young and published by Image Comics. And the book will jump to "legacy" numbering, which counts up all the issues of the series and mini-series, adds them up and jumps from #20 to #41 for Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations. And a lead into I Hate Fairyland #50 for 2026. I Hate Fairyland by Skottie Young, launched as a comic book from Image Comics in 2015, starring Gertrude or Gert, a woman who was transported to a mystical world called Fairyland as a child. Twenty-seven years later, Gert is now an unaging, violent misanthrope who, alongside her reluctant guide and friend Larry, constantly tries and fails to return to Earth. And next year, celebrating fifty issues…

I HATE FAIRYLAND #41 (MR)

NEW STORY ARC A new (old) era of the hit fantasy series begins, as SKOTTIE & co. welcome new artist DEREK LAUFMAN, and I HATE FAIRYLAND reverts to legacy numbering in the lead-up to the big 5-0! And you know how our green-haired antihero Gert is celebrating? A good ol' fashioned Dungeon Pub Crawl!In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SRP: $3.99

Derek Laufman of London, Ontario, has been a professional comic artist and illustrator for 25 years, studied classical animation at Sheridan College, and for several years now has been drawing and creating his own comics and graphic novels including Ruinworld, Bot-9, The Witch of Wickerson and Crimson Fall. Derek is also a freelance illustrator who has worked with Marvel, DC, DreamWorks, TOPPS, Hasbro and Mattel, is the designer of Marvel's SuperHero Adventure line as well as DC's recent Super Friends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!