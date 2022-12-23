Skull & Bones & Order & Outrage in Full Dark Horse March 2023 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics brings Scott Snyder and Francis Manapul's Clear to print for the first time in their March 2023 solicits, as well as Jim Starlin and Rags Morales' Order & Outrage, and the Skull And Bones tie-in comic, by John Jackson Miller, James Mishler and Christian Rosado which was delayed but now rescheduled for March next year. Here are Dark Horse's full March 2023 solicitations, first seen on Bleeding Cool.

CLEAR #1 (OF 3) CVR A MANAPUL

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230404

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francis Manapul

In the not-too-distant future, mankind no longer sees the world as it truly is. The invention of neurological filters has made it so one can view reality however they may choose-old Hollywood monochrome, zombie apocalypse, anime . . . the possibilities are endless. Neo-shamus Sam Dunes is one of only a handful who choose to live without a filter. When the death of an old flame reveals foul play, Dunes is set on a wild and twisting mystery that will take him from the city's deadly underworld to the even deadlier heights of wealth and power.

o New series by Scott Snyder and Francis Manapul!

o From the Comixology Originals series.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ORDER AND OUTRAGE #1 (OF 4) CVR A MORALES

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230412

(W) Jim Starlin (A) Rags Morales

Gene manipulation has always been solely for those who can afford the expensive prenatal treatments. Income determines status and, more importantly, survival. If your genes have not been optimized, the Order has no use for you. You are nonessential. Less than. To be eliminated. Everything is geared to keeping the ship of state sailing along smoothly, no matter the cost.??

But in every totalitarian system lies the seeds of rebellion, independence, and OUTRAGE.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LOT 13 TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230414

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Glenn Fabry

A family making a cross-country move makes a horrifying discovery in an old apartment complex. Can they survive the night?

In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert Wyatt killed his family before taking his own life. The town elders held a tribunal and found Wyatt and his family guilty of mortal sin and cast their bodies into unholy ground for eternity-or did they? When a young couple and their three young children move into a mysterious apartment building, they soon begin to see apparitions of the long-dead family of Robert Wyatt. The secrets of the house-and its dangers-are deepening with every passing hour as the young family struggles to escape the horrors surrounding them.

Collects issues #1-#5 of the original DC Comics series in print for the first time by 30 Days of Night's Steve Niles and Preacher's Glenn Fabry.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LADY BALTIMORE DREAM OF IKELOS ONE-SHOT

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230415

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (CA) Abigail Larson

Lady Sofia Baltimore, accompanied by an array of formidable companions, continues her war against the Nazis in an occult alternate Outerverse. High in the frozen Italian alps, a mercenary sorcerer has revealed a dangerous magical artifact. German forces will use it to obliterate Allied forces who stand against them . . . unless Sofia and Imogen can take possession of it first.

Horror genius writing team Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden reunite, with stellar art by Bridgit Connell and colors by Michelle Madsen in a brand-new one-shot story!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY IN LOVE #4 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230420

(W) Mike Mignola, Christie Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

Hellboy and Anastasia find out more about the history of Turkish shadow puppetry than they intended. After their clash with the malevolent shadows of puppet show characters Karagöz and Hacivat, the pair soon find themselves with more than shadow puppets to reckon with! But any possible way out must first lead deeper into the shadows . . .

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SKULL & BONES #1 (OF 3) (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230428

(W) John Jackson Miller, James Mishler (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Pius Bak

A merchant vessel on the high seas is besieged by a vicious crew of pirates, but the fighting is interrupted by a devastating typhoon. When the storm crashes in, it leaves predator and prey stranded on an island somewhere in the Indian Ocean. Discover the mysteries and danger that will betide them all. A gritty story set in the merciless world of Ubisoft's upcoming pirate game.

o Set in the world of the upcoming Ubisoft Skull and Bones game.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLUE BOOK #2 (OF 5) CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230436

(W) James TynionIV (A) Klaus Janson (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

After their bizarre encounter with an unknown floating object and the creatures that inhabit it, Betty and Barney Hill head home in the darkness only to find themselves plagued by the residues of their night sky confrontation.

Tiny Onion Studios and Dark Horse Comics present a line of upcoming creator-owned work from the mind of James Tynion IV across a broad spectrum of his interests, from non-\fiction supernatural encounters to high concept coming-of-age monster comics.

o Also including "True Weird: The Green Children" by James Tynion IV, Michael Avon Oeming, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #2 (OF 4) CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230439

(W) Tim Seeley (A) E. J. Su, Victor Santos (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

In the depths of Castle Grayskull, The Sorceress attempts to save He-Man from Zodak with more tales of his influence across the multiverse! In a world where champions have fallen, a hard-bitten Duncan and his partner Evil-Lyn take on a strange kidnapping case in MAN-AT-ARMS-FOR-HIRE! And on the Harmony Sea, Adam, Commander of the King's army and the captured thief Jitsu search for the power to conquer Eternia!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SELF TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230444

(W) Sebela (A / CA) Cara McGee

Postscript backs up everything about a person into a file ready to be loaded into a printed body that offers one final chance to wrap up loose ends after they've died.

Nat Winters has finally achieved something like a perfect life. No more scraping or getting by. She has a home, a husband, and a job turning into a career. When Nat's Postscript gets hacked and her file is torrented, her life gets set on fire by these tweaked copies of her running around the world, chasing down their own versions of her deferred dreams. As more of them begin coming to town, looking for her, Nat will be forced to confront a dozen different sides of herself and try to fix the mess they've made. But as she tries to contain things, Nat finds out there's a contingent of Blanks out there who want to hurt her, even kill her, on the orders of a mysterious enemy who is looking to make this identity theft permanent.

o Collects the Comixology Original digitals series for the first time in print!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 22.99

RED TAG TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230445

(W) Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Scavone (CA) Rafael Albuquerque (A / CA) Roger Cruz

Lis (aka Lisa), Lu (aka Luciana) and Leco (aka Leandro)-three friends bonded by their love for Brazil's unique street art "pixo," also known as pichação or pixação, a distinctive style of tagging unique to Brazil-strive to be good in a place where corruption still thrives.

After Lis witnesses injustice and abuse of power on the streets of São Paulo, she enlists her friends to take matters into their own hands. Their plan works until they realize they've become privy to sensitive information belonging to holdovers from the country's brutal dictatorial past who are plotting against the movement for reform and an upcoming election. Armed with a can of spray paint and the help of a journalist, can they escape the dangerous and life-threatening plot they've mistakenly become entangled in?

o From the Comixology Originals series.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 22.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #5 (OF 8)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230446

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tony Bruno (CA) Harvey Monticillo

Jedi Padawan Sav Malagán remains torn between her devotion to The Force and adventurous spirit of youth. But to save her new-found pirate friends, led by the infamous Maz Kanata, she must delve deeper into the murky underworld and infiltrate a dangerous gang of marauders, known as the Dank Graks. But will her Jedi training be enough to help her save them in time, or with the Graks discover her true identity!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVS JEDI QUEST ONE-SHOT CVR A (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230447

(W) Claudia Gray (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tom Fowler

On the ancient world of Angcord, the Force works in unforeseen ways. When legendary Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim and his intrepid Padawan Bly arrive on this mysterious world, seeking an ancient artifact of the Force, they quickly find more than they were bargaining for.

But just what is the mysterious Echo Stone, and what does its existence mean for the continued survival of all those who call Angcord home?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVS JEDI QUEST ONE-SHOT CVR B

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230448

(W) Claudia Gray (A / CA) Fico Ossio

On the ancient world of Angcord, the Force works in unforeseen ways. When legendary Jedi Knight Barnabus Vim and his intrepid Padawan Bly arrive on this mysterious world, seeking an ancient artifact of the Force, they quickly find more than they were bargaining for.

But just what is the mysterious Echo Stone, and what does its existence mean for the continued survival of all those who call Angcord home?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 5.99

AVATAR HIGH GROUND LIBRARY ED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230449

(W) Sherri Smith (A) Guilherme Balbi, Gabriel Guzman, George Quadros, Agustin Padilla, Miguel Ruiz (CA) Doug Wheatley

A deluxe collection of the full graphic novel adaptation of one of James Cameron's original Avatar screenplay story ideas and a direct prequel to the film Avatar: The Way of Water!

It has been over a decade since the humans were forced to leave Pandora, but now they're returning-with an armada of heavily-armed starships! After years of peace, Jake Sully has settled down with Neytiri and raised a family, so for him, the stakes are even higher than when he first went to war against the corporate might of the RDA.

Collects volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 49.99

SPY SUPERB #3 (OF 3) CVR A KINDT

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230452

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Matt Kindt

Jay is the perfect spy. A spy so perfect he doesn't even realize he is a spy and that he's on a mission. But now he's on the run, surrounded by dead agents, and with a beautiful woman who tells him everything-including that he's unfortunately just a useful idiot.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 7.99

WHERE MONSTERS LIE #2 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230463

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

Chaos erupts at Wilmhurst-a gated community in the middle of nowhere for murderous slasher monsters-as special agents and police officers infiltrate their home base looking for war.

o A brand-new meta-horror story that's Cabin in the Woods meets Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROADIE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230465

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Fran Galan

From Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash, Revival) and Fran Galan (Lucky Devil) comes this horror saga about nostalgia, heavy metal music, hell, and redemption.

More than thirty-five years after his heyday, a former heavy metal roadie must return to the backroads of America to do a job he thought he'd retired from: exorcist. But this time, he's not saving groupies and drunk bassists. He's trying to save his daughter. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SKINNER HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230466

(W) Micky Neilson, Samwise Didier (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Samwise Didier

Skinner is the terrifying tale of six internet celebrities who accompany a superstar survivalist on a one-week trip deep into the remote Canadian wilderness. After their plane crashes, the influencers and their guide are stalked by a mountain man of local legend-Skinner-who tracks, murders and skins his victims. When the celebrities mount a desperate counterattack, they discover that there is much more to the Skinner myth than any of them could have imagined-a nightmare creature that can assume any form. Will the celebrities survive, or be canceled by the horrific monster of a thousand faces?

o From the writing duo of Micky Neilson (World of Warcraft, Overwatch) and Samwise Didier (The Last Winter, Strange Highways).

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 24.99

SONS OF ASHGARD ILL MET IN ELMGARD TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230467

(W) Chad Corrie (A / CA) Matt Wendt

Erick Redfur seeks a new life. Exiled from his homeland he craves a fresh start, but has yet to find it. Hopeful of a better fate in Elmgard he soon finds himself embroiled in a series of troubling events that quickly escalate into a near kingdom-wide war.

Yet even as he attempts a remedy through fast thinking and the aid of some new companions, he risks jeopardizing his chance for a more peaceful future. But in so doing he will find his redemption along with new hope for the days ahead.

o A new exciting graphic novel from the author of The Wizard King Trilogy!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE I #4 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230469

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Normally, finding an assassin at the foot of your bed in the middle of the night is a recipe for disaster. But for Fitz, it turns out to be a doorway into a whole new world. Soon, Fitz's life becomes split between his daylight duties with Burrich and his nocturnal lessons deep below the Keep. But when his new master sets him a seemingly impossible task, the boy will find his loyalty stretched to the breaking point.

o The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobb's Assassin's Apprentice!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ITS ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230470

(W) Curt Pires (A / CA) Jacoby Salcedo

The identity of the "Bright One" revealed!

The cause of the apocalypse unveiled!

The can't-miss conclusion to the first arc of It's Only Teenage Wasteland!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE JOB #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230474

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

Captain Olivier knows himself to be a man of unimpeachable integrity. A man who does whatever it takes to bring democracy to the galaxy, which means doing whatever it takes to protect the lives of his crew, which means doing whatever it takes to keep his ship far, far away from the battle raging at the Bungo Straits. A democracy without someone flying the cargo runs is no democracy at all.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHITE SAVIOR #3 (OF 4) CVR A

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230477

(W) Eric Nguyen (A / CA) Eric Nguyen

Inoki Village is just hours away from being overrun by the Akuno Clan. The village believes that they have a savior in their midst who will lead them to a decisive victory against the Akuno Clan and their evil leader Kenzo. Our hero, Todd Parker, knows that following the "savior" leads to certain destruction, but how can the man branded the village idiot convince them to ditch their faith in this foolish fake? And then what? Surely Todd can't face an entire army by himself!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RESIDENT ALIEN OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230479

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

A stranded alien explorer-hiding in plain sight-has been posing as a doctor and solving crimes in the small town of Patience, Washington. After Harry accidentally exposes himself to investigators who are on his trail, a mysterious arsonist and a stubborn federal agent arrive in town to heat things up!

Collects Resident Alien volumes 4 to 6, The Man with No Name, An Alien in New York, and Your Ride's Here, along with the Free Comic Book Day 2022 short story "The Ghost."

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 29.99

EC ARCHIVES WEIRD SCIENCE TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230480

(W) Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein (A) Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood, Jack Kamen, Joe Orlando, George Roussos (A / CA) Al Feldstein

The second volume of Weird Science features classic stories written by William Gaines and Al Feldstein, and illustrated by such master artists as Wally Wood, Joe Orlando, Jack Kamen, Harvey Kurtzman, and Feldstein himself.

This stunning collection reprints issues Weird Science #7-#12, a total of 24 complete breathtaking EC science-fiction stories, originally published in 1951 and 1952.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ROCK GODS OF JACKSON TENNESSEE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230481

(W) Rafer Roberts (A / CA) Mike Norton

It's 1989 and Marty Ward, Jackson Tennessee's number one juvenile delinquent, never wanted to join the Rock Gods. After all, who wants to play with nerds like Jonny, Lenny, and Doug? But after the high schoolers stumble into the gig of a lifetime-opening for local rock legend Tommi Tungstun-the four outcasts must put aside their differences and play together if they want to achieve their dreams of fame, freedom, and popularity.

Standing in these future superstars' way are: their parents, their teachers, a school full of jerks and bullies, a townful of bad bosses, sanctimonious preachers, corrupt politicians, each other, and a rampaging horde of mutated monsters tearing through Jackson and eating everything in their path.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 19.99

JOYAMA TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230482

(W) Daniel Isles (A / CA) Daniel Isles

Two Houses are on the brink of war as coordinated attacks are carried out throughout the city-hitting the sacred heritage sites of the Royal House. With a legendary tournament set to begin, the city's on alert, and all eyes are on the House of Vipers-those suspected of committing the violent acts. With Ringo's squad left scarce, a new member joins the team and when investigating Viper activity at the border, they soon discover this alleged feud goes deeper than a house rivalry.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GROO GODS AGAINST GROO #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230484

(W) Mark Evanier, Sergio Aragones (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

Heaven and Earth are in turmoil! They're both experiencing a special form of chaos known as Groo. While Divine Groo and Earthly Groo continue to wreck their surroundings – no matter where they find themselves – Sergio Aragonés delivers another back cover Rufferto strip! This issue concludes the epic, hilarious storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods, continues in Groo: Play of the Gods, and now ends in this comic series!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WITCHER THE BALLAD OF TWO WOLVES #4 (OF 4) CVR A MONTLLO

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230485

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Miki Montllo

There's a grain of truth to every story and with Geralt's eyes on every suspect, the better for him to see through the lies. With monsters lurking in every size, shape, and pedigree, fate takes a turn. Vengeance is a cycle, life is a tragedy, and a ballad can rewrite history.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRAGON AGE MISSING #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230491

(W) George Mann (A) Tomas Aira (CA) Matthew Taylor

Following their adventure in Vyrantium, Varric, and Harding travel to Arlathan Forest in search of the crucious stone. When the duo finds themselves face-to-face with a pair of Veil Jumpers, they decide to team up. Finding what they seek will have them up against puzzling obstacles, and their success could depend on the allies they can gather.

o Dive deeper into BioWare's award-winning series!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

OH MY GODDESS OMNIBUS TP VOL 07

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230492

(W) Kosuke Fujishima (A / CA) Kosuke Fujishima

Domestic drama takes on a whole new scale-literally, as Skuld's attempt to solve their storage problems leaves Belldandy and Keiichi trapped in a living room that's now infinite square feet big! Once those household worries are wrapped up, the couple hit the road on a tandem bike for a late-night race to challenge the ghost . . . of a motorcycle, while back on campus the mad Dr. Koichi "Moreau" Morizumi drafts Keiichi and Belldandy into being the lab assistants for his latest scheme to build a walking robot that proves four legs bad, two legs much, much worse!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 29.99

PAC-MAN PVC STATUE STANDARD ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230493

In celebration of Pac-Man's 40th anniversary, First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their very first PVC collectible for the series, PAC-MAN PVC!

To pay homage to the beloved classic design of PAC-MAN, we decided to recreate the original PAC-MAN maze in 3D form, the highlight of which is the infinity mirror base! The four blue LED light strips at each corner represent the walls of the maze, and the single LED light in the middle gives off a Pac-Dot trail illusion thanks to the infinity mirror. The base itself is designed with the PAC-MAN maze, which includes details such as the Pac-Dots, some of the ghosts, and even the cherry! As for PAC-MAN himself, he can manually be rotated to either face front or face the PAC-Dots as if he were about to eat them.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 69.99

OKAMI OKI WOLF FORM PVC STATUE STANDARD ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230494

Oki is a warrior from the Oina tribe, and this particular PVC statue is of him in his wolf form. When in his wolf form, Oki has a blue aura emanating from his chest, making him look even more fierce and powerful. And the cloud of smoke on the base makes the piece even more dynamic as if a trail was left behind as he jumps into battle.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 99.99

LUIGIS MANSION 3 PVC STATUE COLLECTORS ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230495

The character design is based on the latest installment of the Luigi's Mansion franchise, Luigi's Mansion 3.

The Collector's Edition of this statue comes with Luigi's adorable trusty companion, Polterpup, and both the Poltergust G-00 and Polterpup feature bright LED functions. Furthermore, on its detailed base are glow-in-the-dark paw prints trailing behind Polterpup.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 109.99

LUIGIS MANSION 3 PVC STATUE STANDARD ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230496

Luigi's invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, our green-clad hero will have to conquer his fears to save them! Can Luigi make it through floor after floor of scary ghosts, spooky puzzles, and terrifying bosses? Maybe! After all, he's equipped with Professor E. Gadd's latest ghost-hunting gear. This expertly designed 9" PVC painted statue features Luigi with his powerful new Poltergust G-00! He's ready for action!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 89.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD REVALI PVC STATUE COLL ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230497

The highly detailed Revali PVC statue is inspired by his official artwork from The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild. Revali is in this stoic pose wielding the Great Eagle Bow, which has a slightly elastic bowstring. And given the direction of where the cloth is blowing, it even adds a certain dynamism to the piece.

The design on the base is based on the Sheikah tribe's eye symbol that appears when activating the Sheikah Slate interface, and the Collector's Edition of this statue comes with bright LED functions for the base.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 109.99

YU-GI-OH! BLUE-EYES SILVER DRAGON PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230498

The statue's concept is inspired by the scene in the anime where a battle ensues between Pharaoh Atem and a Priest Seto possessed by his evil father, Priest Akhenaden. The possessed Seto summons Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the stone tablet it's contained in to attack the pharaoh, and although Blue-Eyes manages to take out the pharaoh's Dark Magician, Pharaoh Atem remains unharmed as the spirit of the original owner of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Kisara, manages to expel Akhenaden from Seto's body and passes onto Seto the power of Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The patterns on the sides of the base are reminiscent of Ancient Egyptian times, which is when the battle took place.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 139.99

YU-GI-OH! BLUE-EYES WHITE DRAGON PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230499

YU-GI-OH! DARK MAGICIAN BLUE PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230500

The statue's concept is inspired by one of Dark Magician's iconic summoning poses in the anime, where he's in this "ready for action" stance with the Dark Magical Circle in the background. He has his left arm stretched out and is wielding the Magician's Rod in his right hand, ready to cast his signature spell: Dark Magic Attack.

The smoke on the base adds emphasis that Dark Magician has been newly summoned onto the battlefield. The base is designed to reflect this aspect of Dark Magician, from the sandy and rocky environment atop the base to the hieroglyphic patterns on the side.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 139.99

YU-GI-OH! DARK MAGICIAN PURPLE PVC STATUE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JAN230501

SRP: 139.99