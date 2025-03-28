Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: robert kirkman, skybound

Skybound Sold 4.5 Million Comics In 2024… Would You Invest?

Skybound sold 4.5 million comics in 2024... would you invest $150,000 in their Wheel Of Awesome for dinner with Robert Kirkman?

Article Summary Skybound sold 4.5M comics in 2024, doubling its comics business and setting records with G.I. JOE and Transformers.

Skybound's valuation soared 25% to $625M, driven by top franchises like The Walking Dead and Invincible.

Skybound expanded its global footprint with new studios and partnerships, targeting TV, games, and anime fans.

Investors receive perks, including LA visits, VIP access, and dinner with Robert Kirkman for $150,000.

Every now and then, Skybound Entertainment look for public investment. And they try and throw a few sweeteners for those who want to buy shares in the company. Well, they are doing it again. As they say, "We're a proven, $100M+ entertainment company with a legacy of turning original ideas into multi-billion-dollar franchises. From number one hits The Walking Dead to Invincible, we work with creators and their fans to build lasting cultural phenomena that shape the $300B global entertainment industry¹. Invest today and become part of building the next wave of iconic intellectual property." Though they have been a little trigger happy with the hiring and firing lately it seems. But maybe investorss like that. They state that since their first offering in 2022, which generated over $18 million from over 7,000 investors, they have:

Increased our valuation 25% to $625M

The Walking Dead has helped drive over $10B in revenue and market cap gains, including $1B+ for comics, games and novels at its peak in 2015.

Invincible Season 2 became the #1 revenue generating title on Prime Video globally and launched at #1 in 104 countries, with Season 3 out now, and Season 4 announced

Launched the Energon Universe–our reimagined TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE comics shared universe—breaking multiple Hasbro sales records and selling over 4M+ copies to date.

Expanded our most highly skilled leadership team to date, coming from companies like Wondery, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Warner Bros., Disney Animation, CBS, and DC Comics

Established a growing games studio with top talent from the industry (one game in progress, two to come)

Launched our international TV slate with the first seasons of Heart Attack (FujiTV), VAKA (Prime Video Nordics), Dime Tu Nombre (Prime Video Spain) and more set to be released in 2025 and 2026.

They talk about their three step success story beginning with what they call their Wheel Of Aweome

Launch intellectual properties in low-cost but high-quality formats like comics, podcasts, and tabletop games

Popularize through mass media like TV and film

Monetize in video games, merchandising, live events and emerging media

And that "beyond our flagship franchises, we control a vast and growing library of hundreds of IP, fueling a scalable model for building the next generation of hits. That's why top creators bring their biggest ideas to us first."

They cite The Walking Dead as the "#1 most watched cable show of all time. The Walking Dead has helped drive over $10B in revenue and market cap gains, including $1B+ for comics, games and novels at its peak in 20152. The most successful original entertainment franchise created this century: #1 serialized show on Netflix, #3 most watched overall (source: Owl & Co.) 330 episodes made across 7 live action series broke multiple audience records, 10M+ viewers per episode for 75 straight weeks, 80M episodes of Telltale's: The Walking Dead video game series.

And then Invincible as "#1 revenue generating title on Prime Video globally (Q2 2024). Debuted at #1 on Prime Video all three seasons; S2 was #1 in 104 countries. #7 in global viewership out of 36,000 series across streaming and linear TV (season 2). Three seasons now available on Prime Video, with Season 4 announced. Season 3 cast includes star studded newcomers Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate Mara (House of Cards) to name a few, joining lead Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, and Seth Rogen. 100% Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (Seasons 2 & 3) Video game collaborations with Ubisoft, Fortnite, and more in development.

As for the comics, which is what we are really interested in, they have "doubled our comics business between 2023 – 2024. In 2024, sold over 4.5M books generating over $23M in retail revenue. Launched the Energon Universe, a reimagined TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE shared universe, resulting in the two most successful Hasbro comic book launches to date. $4M+ raised in GI JOE: A Real American Hero Kickstarter, the most funded comics Kickstarter ever. Comics sold in over 30 territories and in 22 languages, generating $3M in recurring revenue. Proven licensing and publishing success model with Hasbro, Universal, and LEGO"

And as for the games, they have an "In house games studio being built by industry veterans from Activision Bilzzard, Electronic Arts, Amazon Games, and more. $333M from Telltale's The Walking Dead game; 80M units sold. Goodnight Universe 2024 Tribeca Game Award Winner; Before Your Eyes BAFTA 2022 Game Beyond Entertainment Winner. 2M units sold of VR Game The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Building a proprietary in-house game based on Invincible, with two additional games in development/ And what's coming next? Well it appears they may be moving in next door, and all around the world. "UK HQ for our physical video game distribution team. Skybound Japan is our studio focusing on creative collaborations around Japanese language series (HEART ATTACK) and anime's massive following. Invested in French super-producer Mederic Albuoy's company, Scenario 42, which has the #1 show in France, Polar Park/ Headquarters of Sagafilm, the 40+ yr Nordic production company acquired in 2023. Several live-action series in production including VAKA. HQ of 5th Planet Games (OAX: 5PG), a video games publisher and financier behind hit games and brands with established IP. It is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and Skybound is majority owner."

Those who invest $150,000, as well as getting 20% bonus shares, will also get a private dinner in Los Angeles with Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman and the Skybound Executive Team, as well as a tour of Skybound's Los Angeles HQ & Studio, a Meet with the Skybound Executive Team and VIP Access to a Skybound Celebration Event. You can get just the tour, the meet and the VIP access for a $75,000 investment. or just the VIP access for $25,000. Here are some previous promotional videos for previous years for comparison…

