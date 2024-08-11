Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: florida, stolen, tate's comics

Slabbed Amazing Spider-Man #1, X-Men #1 & Incredible Hulk #1 Stolen

Recently, Tate's Comics of Lauderhill, Florida, posted to Instagram "STOLEN!!! These comics were stolen from us on Thursday afternoon."

Store manager reveals theft occurred in broad daylight, urging the public to help identify the culprits.

Tate's Comics tightens bag policy; apologizes for inconvenience following the theft of high-value comics.

Anyone with info about the stolen comics should call 954-748-0181 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Recently, Tate's Comics of Lauderhill, Florida, posted to Instagram saying "STOLEN!!! These comics were stolen from us on Thursday afternoon. Please be on the lookout! Incredible Hulk #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1, and X-Men #1, all PGX Graded. It is beyond crazy that a crime like this happened. We are a family-owned business so this is a devastating hit. If anyone has any info at all please let us know!!!"

One of the store owners told Local 10 News that the thefts occurred in broad daylight between 3 pm and 6 pm that day, and were taken from the case that houses the more valuable comic books in the store. "We have like cameras everywhere, checking everyone who came in and just trying to narrow it down and it happened while the store was open. I don't know what kind of person would do that. Like this is a mom-and-pop type family-owned store." said store manager Donna Macflarne. Since then they have had to change some policies, posting on Facebook, "Considering the recent events, we've had to crack down on our bag policy. We're sincerely sorry for any inconvenience but this applies to EVERYONE! We hope you understand!"

Anyone with information about the comics can call them at 954-748-0181. Tipsters may also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Tate's Comics was started by Tate Ottati, who, as a seventeen-year-old high school senior, first opened his store in 1993 with the help of his father, Tony Ottati, though initially it was only open after school. Within two years the store was moved to a larger location and began renting rare Japanese anime import VHS videos. In 1996, Tate met his future wife Amanda, who came into the shop as a customer and then Tate's graphic designer. In 2002, it moved to an even larger location, and in 2015 expanded even further in size. In 2009, they were awarded the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award.

