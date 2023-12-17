Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Deathstalker, Guns'n'roses, slash

Slash's Deathstalker in Vault Comics March 2024 Solicits

Slash from Gun'N'Roses is on hand to launch the new Deathstalker comic book series from Vault Comics in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations, along with Steven Kostanski, Tim Seeley and Jim Terry.

SLASH PRESENTS DEATHSTALKER #1

(WRITER) TIM SEELEY, STEVEN KOSTANSKI & SLASH

(ARTIST) NATHAN GOODEN

(COVER A) NATHAN GOODEN

"The cult-cinema hero Deathstalker bursts into comics from an all-star lineup of creators including Slash (Guns N' Roses), writer-director Steven Kostanski (The Void), Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash) and Jim Terry (West of Sundown). Deathstalker finds himself once again caught between forces larger than himself, including a virgin worshiping cult, a sorcerer hell-bent on saving the world through mad science, and the pissed-off army of the Abraxeon kingdom…not to mention his ex-lover, Princess Evie. Monsters, magic, and mayhem abound! Can't a guy just swing his sword anymore?" 48 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

BARBARIK: BORN IN BLOOD #2

(W) MORECI

(A) GOODEN

(C) MARQUES

(L) CAMPBELL

(CV A) GOODEN

"The team… separated?! Owen goes head-to-head with the barbarian who taught him how to fight, while the cruel half-giant Orrick interrogates Soren and Axe. As for Steel? Turns out, vampires might have their own place on the food chain!"40 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

BEYOND REAL #3

(W) KAPLAN

(A) MASCOLO, RICCARDI & MENHEERE

(C) BELLAIRE, RICCARDI & MENHEEREE

(L) OTSMANE-ELHAOU

(CV A) PEARSON

"An artist's style. June and her new allies escape to a breathtaking world where humanity is absent but all of nature is vibrantly personified. As June tries to use her powers to lead the trio to the simulation's final source, the world attacks them at every turn, threatening to drown them in doubt rather than let them find their way." 32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

THE NASTY #8

(W) LEES

(A) CAHOON

(C) RUSSELL

(L) CAMPBELL

(CV-A) CAHOON

"It's opening night! Hordes of horror hounds descend on Rutherglen, hungry for cinematic gore. Rising to challenge them are Cynthia Crudgill and her moral crusaders, making a last-ditch effort to shut down the festival. As conflict brews, will Thumper and his friends finally get the chance to share their homemade horror? And what good horror is complete without the monster coming back for one last scare?" 32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99



UNNATURAL ORDER #4

(W) YOST

(A) RODRIGUES

(C) KELLY

(L) ANDWORLD

Unnatural Order's first arc races to its conclusion as three factions face off to change the world…whether to destroy it, save it, or transform it forever. Navy SEAL John Murphy is determined to kill Iodoc the Druid, he just has to get past a dragon, a vampire, and the Grey Queen first. But beyond the Sun Gate, Murphy's allies are truly different people…and one of them is about to betray all of humanity.

40 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99



RESONANT COMPLETE COLLECTION!

A decade has passed since the first waves hit, unleashing humanity's darkest impulses and plunging the world into chaos. Paxton, a single father of three, must venture from the secluded haven they've built to restock the medicine his chronically-ill youngest son needs to survive. When the somewhat routine trip goes awry, Paxton and his children—now separated—will battle everything in their path to reunite. Can you resist the call of the void? Collects the entire ten-issue series in a deluxe trade paperback omnibus with a foreword by Gerard McMurray (Director – The First Purge, Director, Executive Producer, and Writer – Burning Sands).

(W) ANDRY

(A) ARAGON & PATRIDGE

(C) WORDIE

(A) BENNETT

$24.99 264 PGS TRADE PAPERBACK FULL COLOR

END AFTER END VOL.2

"The OC, the source of all darkness in the end after end rears its evil head and points its gaze straight at our heroes. Now Walt must decide whether to use his final relic piece to summon the legendary Bluire de Slánaitheoiror or to make himself into the hero he always hoped to be."

(W)ANDRY & DANIEL

(A) SUNANDO C

(C) RUSSELL

(L) CAMPBELL

$19.99 136 PGS TRADE PAPERBACK FULL COLOR

WIFWULF CREATED BY DAILEN OGDEN

(W) LANZING & KELLY

(A) OGDEN

(L) ANDWORLD

"Wifwulf is an original folklore myth telling the story of Charity Bjornsdotter, a young woman in 1860s Montana who spends her days in the woods with her closest friend, a local wolf she calls Silver Slash. Charity is soon to marry the most handsome man in her small village, the mercurial-yet-beloved Paul Skeld. As her husband isolates her from Silver Slash, she begins to feel a call to the wilds…for it is there that her true destiny awaits. Wifwulf is the harrowing tale of a woman forcibly separated from that which makes her feel alive, a reinterpretation of the classic werewolf myth…and the origin story of a new goddess."

$19.99 112 PGS TRADE PAPERBACK FULL COLOR

