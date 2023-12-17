Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: brian azzarello, christian ward, DSTLRY, eduardo risso, Francesco Francavilla, james tynion iv, march 2024, scott snyder, Solicits

Snyder, Tynion IV & Azzarello New Comics in Dstlry March 2024 Solicits

Dstlry is launching three new books in March, April and May, but all are listed in their March 2024 solicits.

Article Summary March 2024 brings Snyder & Francavilla's new horror comic, White Boat.

Tynion IV & Ward unveil Spectregraph, a tale of occult and mystery.

Azzarello & Risso return with The Blood Brothers Mother, a Western epic.

Conclusions for Jock's Gone and Cloonan & Lotay's Somna are revealed.

Dstlry is launching three new books in March, April and May, but all are listed in their March 2024 solicits. White Boat #1 by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla, for March, Spectregraph #1 in April by James Tynion IV and Christian Ward, and The Blood Brothers Mother #1 by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso for May.

Here's how they break down in Dstlry's March 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as listings for Jock's Gone, and Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay's Somna…

WHITE BOAT #1

BY SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

NEW SERIES DEBUT from the acclaimed team behind Detective Comics and Night of the Ghoul comes a modern horror classic!

For fans of HEREDITARY, THE HOST, JURASSIC PARK, THE ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU.

White Boats are the mega-yachts that the super-rich use to traverse the globe—floating islands where your every desire can be fulfilled. And getting invited on board one should be a dream • • come true…until the crew traps and transports you to a remote

island where secret cults have existed for millennia, working on something called "The Human Project." Does the White Boat ship you to paradise or sink you into hell on earth? WHITE BOAT reunites Scott Snyder, the visionary writer who redefined comic book dread with Wytches and introduced Batman into a terrifying, cerebral era with modern noir master Francesco Francavilla for a white-knuckle descent into Lovecraftian maritime madness!

ON SALE MARCH I $8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

SPECTREGRAPH #1

BY JAMES TYNION IV AND CHRISTIAN WARD

NEW SERIES DEBUT from modern masters of horror JAMES TYNION IV and CHRISTIAN WARD.

For years, the mansion has sat strangely, nestled into the coastline just a short drive north of Los Angeles. Rumors have haunted the place for years. Its owner a titan of American industry, with a strange fascination in the occult and the paranormal. For decades, the richest men and women in the country have whispered to each other, trying to understand what he was building alone in that mansion for all those years. And now finally, with his death, and his estate finally open for sale… They are eager to find out for themselves.

James Tynion IV (THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE, SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, WORLDTR33) and Christian Ward (BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS, INVISIBLE KINGDOM) invite you into the world of SPECTREGRAPH. Be careful: once you enter, you may never leave.

ON SALE APRIL $8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE

THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #1 BY BRIAN AZZARELLO AND EDUARDO RISSO

NEW SERIES DEBUT by BRIAN AllARELLO and EDUARDO RISSO—the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 BULLETS.

For fans of 1883, BLOOD MERIDIAN, THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY.

They'll learn the terrible cost of revenge—not just in lives, but in how it stains a soul. While revenge may be satisfying in the moment, it leaves a yearning behind that lasts a lifetime. And once you taste it, nothing else is ever so sweet. In the old West, three children set off across the wild Texas frontier to rescue their mother—kidnapped by ruthless outlaws who gunned down their preacher father. Throughout their journey, they'll face the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, deadly animals hungry for blood, merciless bounty hunters and so much more…all in a relentless quest to rescue their family. In the tradition of The Searchers and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series from the Eisner award-winning team behind 100 BULLETS and MOONSHINE! ON SALE MAY I $8.99 I MATURE 148 PAGES PRESTIGE

GONE #3

BY JOCK

NOTHING IS FARTHER AWAY THAN HOME. THE HIT SERIES FROM DSTRLY BY JOCK COMES TO ITS STUNNING CONCLUSION! Abi has been from one end of the galaxy to the other and just about the only place she hasn't reached is the one place she's most afraid to go…HOME. But fate, and her own steely will, have combined to send her there, and now she must confront a past secret that's darker than the deepest depths of outer space. Beautifully written and drawn by JOCK—Eisner Award winning artist of SNOW ANGELS and BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT—GONE comes to its heart-rending conclusion!

SOMNA #3

BY BECKY CLOONAN AND TULA LOTAY

THE NEW HIT SERIES FROM DSTRLY BY BECKY CLOONAN AND TULA LOTAY COMES TO ITS GRIPPING CLIMAX! The mystery of who killed Harald is finally solved, but is it too late for Ingrid to escape the harrowing clutches of the ethereal and deadly "Shadow Man"? More importantly, does she even WANT to escape, or has her new-found sexual awakening made it impossible to ever return?! From the masterful minds of Becky Cloonan (BY CHANCE OR PROVIDENCE) and Tula Lotay (BARNSTORMERS) comes an intoxicating blend of history, eroticism, and the supernatural in SOMNA—an evocative masterpiece that draws inspiration from folk-horror staples like Midsommar and The Witch—and will transport readers to a world where passion and spirits intertwine, captivating your senses and leaving you craving more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!