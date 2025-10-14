Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Camila Kerwin, graphic novel

Soft Targets: On Guns in America And The Kids Caught In The Crossfire

Camila Kerwin sells the rights to her new non-fiction graphic novel Soft Targets: On Guns in America And The Kids Caught In The Crossfire

Soft Targets explores the history and impact of American gun culture on children in the U.S.

Edited by Liz Frances and represented by agent Gordon Warnock at Fuse Literary for the publishing deal.

Kerwin has contributed comics to the Boston Globe, Washington Post, NPR, PRI, and more.

Comic book journalist Camila Kerwin's new non-fiction graphic novel Soft Targets: On Guns in America and the Kids Caught in the Crossfire is to be published by Street Noise Books in the summer of 2026.. The debut work of graphic journalism "unpacks the history of American gun culture and legislation to analyse how guns became the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.," per the publisher. Edited by Liz Frances, Soft Targets: On Guns in America and the Kids Caught in the Crossfire will be published in the summer of 2026. Camila Kerwin's agent Gordon Warnock at Fuse Literary negotiated the deal.

Camila says, "Excited, eager and a bit scared to share that my first book, Soft Targets, will be out next year. Very grateful to @streetnoisebooks, Gordon at @fuseliterary and @sofiawarrenart."

Camila Kerwin is a regular comics contributor to the Boston Globe, and has also written and drawn for the Washington Post, WNYC, KCRW's Bodies, NPR's Morning Edition, Sony's Cheat!, "The World" from PRI, the Miami Herald, and drew WLRN's Murrow Award-winner, Class of Covid. She was previously a producer at Marketplace's This Is Uncomfortable, StoryCorps, and NPR's On Point.

Street Noise Books was founded by Liz Frances, stating, "For the past fifteen years, I have worked as an art director and book designer in the big publishing houses of New York City. I've enjoyed collaborating with many gifted writers, illustrators, graphic artists and editors. In the wake of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, I have become passionately driven to advocate for the power of love and compassion in the face of hate and oppression. I am creating Street Noise Books to provide a platform from which truth can be told, a place to share our stories, to foster community, and a means to build a future where all people are free and respected."

