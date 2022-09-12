Soldier Stories: Top Cow to Publish Four Veterans' Combat Stories

Top Cow will be publisher Soldier Stories, a platform for alternative veteran voices to tell their stories. The anthology is set to release the week of Veterans Day on November 9th to honor veterans, including the creators of this anthology: Brian Anthony (USA), Jalysa Conway (UAF), Megan Ferrell Burke (USMC), and Rev. William J. Bellamy (ARNG).

Ken Pisani (AMP'D), a Los Angeles Times best-selling author integral in organizing and making this anthology happen, said, "As a longtime member of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) West, it's always been important to me to help newer and under-represented voices tell their stories. Working with military veterans provided me with yet another opportunity to do so, and I was lucky to find these talented veterans with stories to tell—turning their experiences into entertaining genre tales that both entertain and enlighten."

"When Ken Pisani first approached us with this idea of putting out an anthology of stories written by returning veterans, we jumped at the opportunity to do it," says Top Cow President Matt Hawkins (TITHE, POSTAL).

"We're all grateful to have found an immediate, willing partner in Top Cow," Pisani added.

These stories will allow readers to step briefly into the boots of men and women who bravely served to witness heightened versions of the sacrifices that they made during their time in the military.

"We salute their bravery and thank them for their service. Support veterans and pick up this book and share their stories," says Matt Hawkins.

SOLDIER STORIES features four compelling tales of military conflict, all written by veterans who served from the Vietnam era to Afghanistan. These first-person accounts of real-life warfare have been reimagined across a variety of genres, from sci-fi to horror to personal memoirs. What's it like to wait out a chemical attack? How does it feel to abandon your allies? In a world of push-button warfare, has killing gotten too easy? How do you go on when the war is over, but the struggle is not? These are personal stories, compelling stories, stories that will haunt and surprise you. Because every soldier has a story.

Terps by Brian Anthony & John Bivens

& Game Over by Jalysa Conway , Annapaola Martello , & K. Michael Russell

, , & All Clear by Megan Ferrell Burke , Arturo Lauria , & Kelly Fitzpatrick

, , & The Great Man by Rev. William J. Bellamy, Cecilia Lo Valvo, & Ryan Cody

SOLDIER STORIES (ONE SHOT) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022:

Cover A by Billy Tucci – Diamond Code SEP220076

Cover B by Marc Silvestri – Diamond Code SEP220077

SOLDIER STORIES will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, and GlobalComix.