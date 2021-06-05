Solving America's Unemployment Problem in Iron Man #9 [Preview]
Earth Republicans have spent the last several months blaming coronavirus relief funds for difficulty in convincing people to go back to toiling away for less than living wages, but maybe those Republicans can take some pointers from the Space Republicans in this preview of Iron Man #9, in stores next week from Marvel Comics. They seem to have a very direct way of motivating Korvac when they find him slacking off on the job: with a major beatdown! Hey, it's better than raising the minimum wage to something people can actually live off of! Check out this preview below.
IRON MAN #9
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross
THE ORIGIN OF KORVAC!
After discovering the strange new sensation of self-doubt, Korvac and his crew take a detour in deep space to search for an unlikely ally. But conversion can often be difficult, and soon Korvac is left wondering if he'll ever have any followers born from faith rather than fear.
