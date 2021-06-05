Solving America's Unemployment Problem in Iron Man #9 [Preview]

Earth Republicans have spent the last several months blaming coronavirus relief funds for difficulty in convincing people to go back to toiling away for less than living wages, but maybe those Republicans can take some pointers from the Space Republicans in this preview of Iron Man #9, in stores next week from Marvel Comics. They seem to have a very direct way of motivating Korvac when they find him slacking off on the job: with a major beatdown! Hey, it's better than raising the minimum wage to something people can actually live off of! Check out this preview below.