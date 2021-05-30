Solving Problems by Talking?! Batman Fornite Zero Point #4 [Preview]

Batman Fortnite Zero Point #4 contains something rare. Something special. No, you ghouls, we don't mean the stupid digital codes! We mean superheroes and supervillains solving their problems without violence! At least, that looks to be what Deathstroke is trying at the end of this preview. Will it work? For that… and for the stupid digital code… you'll have to get the full issue on Tuesday.

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Christian Duce (CA) Mikel Janín

Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the island without limitation, the World's Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he's not alone.

Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the loop – Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others — there's someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite …someone deadly.

Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman's out of the Loop doesn't mean the fighting is over…

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic.

Fans who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

In Shops: 6/1/2021

SRP: $4.99