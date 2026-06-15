Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, barbara gordon, newlitg
Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat: The Daily LITG, 15th of June 2026
Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat for Absolute Batman #24 in The Daily LITG, for the 15th of June 2026
Article Summary
- Barbara Gordon becomes the Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24, powering the spoiler story to Bleeding Cool’s top spot.
- Absolute Batman #24 leads a packed Daily LITG chart, ahead of X-Men United, Absolute Catwoman, and Transformers news.
- Daily LITG tracks Bleeding Cool’s biggest reads, with Absolute Batman #24 ending KPop Demon Hunters’ run at No. 1.
- Seven years of LITG history return alongside today’s comics roundup, from Marvel cancellations to Batman bestseller wins.
Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24 and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat In Absolute Batman #24 (Spoilers)
- Official: X-Men United Ongoing Comic Will Only Run For Ten Issues
- Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes
- Absolute Catwoman Beats Armageddon In Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List
- Kennedy Center Removes Agent Orange: The Daily LITG, 14th of June 2026
- Comic Store In Your Future: When Will Marvel Get Their Mojo Back?
- X-Men '97 Team Takes On Tribeca for Season 2 World Premiere (IMAGES)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Releases Official Valentino Thermal Katana Replica
- Kennedy Center Board Confirms: Trump's Name Now Officially Removed
- Mike Richardson Opens His Museum Underneath Dark Horse Comics
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Scott Snyder's Wink To Stephanie Williams… Vixen News Coming?
- Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, First Draft
- Absolute Superman #21 Is Now Three Weeks Late, Published For SDCC
- Mike Richardson Opens His Museum Underneath Dark Horse Comics
LITG one year ago, Classic Animated Batman Figure from McFarlane Toys
- Classic Animated Batman Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Night Court Star John Larroquette Thanks Fans for Revival Series Run
- What Are DC Comics Going To Announce At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Crystal Lake Rounds Out Its Cast With Friday the 13th Announcement
- It's Order Up at RSVLTS as they Debut A New Bob's Burgers Collection
- Marvel 616 Day Comic Book Store Special Items Revealed (Spoilers)
- Marvel Sends Comic Shops A Fantastic Four Secret For Marvel 616 Day
- Absolute Batman #9 Dominates The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Marvel 616 Day, Alex Maleev, Venom, Karazishi Botan, Brooklyn & Ramen
- Zenescope Pulls Out Of Diamond Comics, Considers Legal Action
- Fran Meneses Auctions Rights To The Book Of Agnes Graphic Novels
- John Larroquette's Night Court Thanks, The Daily LITG, 14th June 2025
LITG two years ago, Marvel Cancels Iron Man
- Marvel Cancels Invincible Iron Man… What Of The Marriage?
- Batman #149 Should Make Lots Of Batfans Very Happy (Big Spoilers)
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full September 2024 Solicits
- Doctor Who: RTD Assigns Some "Homework" Ahead of Season 1 Finale
- DC Comics September 2024 Solicits In Full, With Batman & Catwoman
- Cobra Kai Co-Creator Tackles Final Season Release Schedule Concerns
- DC Comics' The Outsiders Will End Early With #11, Not #12
- McFarlane Debuts Gold Label Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
- Dan DiDio Returns To DC Comics For Unfinished Business With Nightwing
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Post About Tonight's Episode
- Dan DeCarlo on the Comic Book Debut of My Friend Irma, Up for Auction
- Tini Howard's Catwoman Finale With Issue #68
- Printwatch: Void Rivals #1 Gets 9th Printing, Transformers #1 Gets 7th
- K-Fai Steele Auctions Rights to Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Best Buds
LITG three years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles
- TMNT Gets A Box Set Nobody Expected From NECA For SDCC
- The Worst Thing The Beast Has Ever Done in Wolverine #34
- Peter Parker Moves On From Mary Jane And Gets a New Love (Spoilers)
- How Transformers Works With Void Rivals #1 (Spoilers)
- The Creative Teams For New Transformers & GI Joe Comics, Revealed
- Captain America's Son Just Got A Nepo Baby Job In The Marvel Universe
- The First X-Men Appearance of Jon Ironfire, Chronologically (Spoilers)
- Legendary Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Sr. Passes at Age 93
- Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released
- Remembering Ms Marvel In Amazing Spider-Man #27 (Spoilers)
- Tokyopop Announces Panels for Anime Expo 2023
- Rafael Grampá Revisits The Origin Of Batman In DC's Gargoyle of Gotham
- Not Talking About Good Omens 2 Leak in The Daily LITG 14th June 2023
LITG four years ago, Mantine For Pokémon GO
- Tonight Is Mantine Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- Hasbro Gives A Closer Look at Marvel Legends Infinity Ultron BAF Wave
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- Barry: HBO's Great Must-See Show Is Driven By Big Plot Hole
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: An Oath Taken, An Oath Broken
- The Boys S03: What Jensen Ackles Should Do With His Soldier Boy Sock
- Disney Santa Tim Allen Tries to Be Funny & Relevant, Fails Miserably
- Daddy Superman Comes Home To Die In Action Comics in September
- New Neil Gaiman & Mark Buckingham Miracleman In September/October
- The Comic Shop Where Iman Vellani Bought Her First Ms Marvel Comics
- What Does A Wonder Woman Triceratops Fly In Jurassic League?
- Fred Van Lente & Joseph Cooper's The Ninjettes As Squid Game Squared
- Turtles Top Penguin Random House Top 26 IDW Comics Chart
- Berserk & Attack On Titan Top Penguin Random House's Top 100 Manga
- Dynamite Picks Up Dan Wickline and Carlos Reno's Karma Graphic Novel
- Skybound Kickstarts Zach M. Stafford's The Extra Fabulous Experience
- Jeff Parker & Benjamin Dewey's 1969 Vampirella Story from Dynamite
- Tripwire Doesn't Present The Bristol Comic Con
- 100 Bullets Is Penguin Random House's Best-Seller of Top 71 DC Comics
- The Seer & Anti-Oracle Of Gotham? It's The Russians (Batgirls Spoiler)
- Finishing Off American Gods in The Daily LITG 14th June, 2022
LITG five years ago… oh boy.
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
- Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
- The Boys Co-Creator Creates New DC Legacy Batman Villain (Spoilers)
- Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
- Marvel Comics Solicitation For Jonathan Hickman's X-Men: Inferno
- Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- What's In A Name? Nightwing, Bitewing, Haley And More (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
- Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue
- Frank Miller Elektra, Sin City, Daredevil Original Artwork At Auction
- Geof Darrow Hard Boiled Original Auctioned Artwork Makes You Go Blind
- Zac Thompson & Germán García's Bring Back Ka-Zar from Marvel Comics
- John Buscema Final JLA Barbarians Unseen Original Artwork at Auction
- Hellboy & The BPRD Moves from Fearful Fifties To Swinging Sixties
- Marvel And DC Comics Run Tributes To The Late John Paul Leon
- Milo Manara and Sex Blackmail at Heritage Auctions
- Harper Collins Buys Untimely Passing Of Nicholas Fart Graphic Novel
- Sara Amini & Shadia Amin Sell 3 Mixed Graphic Novels To Scholastic
- Bernie Wrightson Original Captain Sternn Artwork Hits Auction
- Princess Sparklepuff & Her Crew of Lady Pirates by Cassandra Federman
- Complete 7 Page 1949 Will Eisner Spirit Original Artwork at Auction
- Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
LITG six years ago, closing comic book stores
I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, five years ago, five had chosen to, was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.
- Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
- Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
- Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
- TMNT Gets Shell Shocked in SDCC 2020 Exclusive from Playmates
- Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
- DC Rescheduled Comics Including Lois Lane and Doom Patrol Finales
- Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
- Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
- Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
- Brady Bunch, Get Smart and More: Does Classic TV Work For Modern Kids?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.
- Don McGregor, Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre.
- Rick Stasi, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.
- Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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