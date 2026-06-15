Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, barbara gordon, newlitg

Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat: The Daily LITG, 15th of June 2026

Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat for Absolute Batman #24 in The Daily LITG, for the 15th of June 2026

Article Summary Barbara Gordon becomes the Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24, powering the spoiler story to Bleeding Cool’s top spot.

Absolute Batman #24 leads a packed Daily LITG chart, ahead of X-Men United, Absolute Catwoman, and Transformers news.

Daily LITG tracks Bleeding Cool’s biggest reads, with Absolute Batman #24 ending KPop Demon Hunters’ run at No. 1.

Seven years of LITG history return alongside today’s comics roundup, from Marvel cancellations to Batman bestseller wins.

Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, finally taking Kpop Demon Hunters off its throne. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Barbara Gordon Is The Absolute Bat in Absolute Batman #24 and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Classic Animated Batman Figure from McFarlane Toys

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cancels Iron Man

LITG three years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles

LITG four years ago, Mantine For Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago… oh boy.

LITG six years ago, closing comic book stores

I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, five years ago, five had chosen to, was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Hibbs , owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.

, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco. Don McGregor , Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre.

, Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre. Rick Stasi , artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.

, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon. Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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