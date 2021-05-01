Some Comic Shops Are Still Doing Free Comic Book Day Today

Today is the first Saturday in May, which would have been Free Comic Book Day is less Revelation-themed times. The event has been moved to the fourteenth of August, but some people can't let the first of May go.

We noted that North Shore Comics in Illinois was still running its own Free Comic Book Day event today. So it seems are all the Coliseum Of Comics chain in Florida for Free Comic Book Day: REWIND 2021!

Coliseum of Comic's Free Comic Book Day: REWIND is coming Saturday, May 1st! Although Free Comic Book Day 2021 is coming later this Fall, we decided to celebrate early by giving away FREE comic books from past years, and MORE! We'll also have an EPIC sale: Buy 2 get the 3rd FREE on all TRADE PAPERBACKS and GRAPHIC NOVELS!

Fans new and old are welcome at all Coliseum of Comics locations for free comics and fun!

They have stores in Millenia, Kissimmee, Lakeland, East Colonial, New Tampa, Clermont, Jacksonville Riverside, Jacksonville Beach, Arlington (Borderlands).

Anyone Comics in Brooklyn is running its Free Comic Book Day Indy Art Fair, with plenty of vendors outdoors.

The OFFICIAL Free Comic Book Day is going to be held in August but who wants to wait until then? So we're doing our own! Free books and wares are coming in from the creators of Is'Nana the Were-Spider, Cross, Deadbeats & Miscreants, Millennials, The Pros, Closet of Secrets, Tales from the BArkside and more. Tables will be setup outside and hand sanitizer will be on hand. See you then! Free items will be there all day, creators will be available during scheduled times 11-2pm:

Dennis Knight- Cross

Greg Anderson Elysee- Is'Nana the Were-Spider

Chuck Kaslow: Tales from The Barkside 2-5pm:

John Jennison- Closet of Secrets

Rich Wojcicki- Deadbeats and Miscreants

Steve Stoerman- The Pros 5-7pm:

Dimitrios Fragiskatos: Millennials: You Are Special

Thomas Gryphon: Millennials: You Are Specia

Packrat Comics in Hilliard, Ohio is also going ahead with 10,000 free comics to give away from last year.

* Starts Saturday, May 1 at 10am – ends at 7pm

* Selection is 2020 comics – set up on tables OUTSIDE

* No limit to the titles – take what you want, read what you take!

* 2 creators – Dirk Manning & Joel Jackson

* 1 publisher – Aftershock Comics

* We are collecting canned goods for the food bank.

* Our neighbor, ZiegenBike, will be grilling hot dogs, offering popcorn & cotton candy and collecting donations for the food bank.

* Safety measures include but are not limited to – required face covers by staff

and guests, social distancing, constant cleaning of high traffic surfaces, and if you're sick – stay home.

* Costume Contest starting at 1pm – prizes to be awarded to kids 13 & under and adults 14 & up.

* Wear a cape or costume and get 10% off your purchase

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY FUN FOR THE KIDS – OPEN TOP INFLATABLE OBSTACLE COURSE FROM 10-5PM Since nearly everyone missed out on the 2020 comic selection, we've ordered more just for you. From Spider-Man & Zelda to Batman & Donald Duck, we've ordered another 10,000 Free Comic Book Day books that you can pick up on May 1. There's no limit to the number of different titles you can select. Can't figure out which one, grab both or all. And if we run out, don't worry, the official Free Comic Book Day on August 14 will provide another opportunity for even more free comic fun.

Comic Central in Florida is giving us a Free Comic Book Day Lite

Free Comic Book Day LITE happening today at Comic Central in Sanford. To celebrate the annual event we are running a mini event with the 2020 FCBD comics. Sales, and more. Stop by on Sat May 1st 2021 from 11am to 7pm. A special selection of never distributed 2020 Free Comic Book Day comics (Limit 1). 20% off trades/hardcovers.

Chris Rupp, owner of Rupp's Comics of Freemont, Ohio, got a little local media coverage – even though the headline call is it Free Comic Dook Day.

Rupp and his team spent the week riffling through the last 20 years of Free Comic Book Day books that went unclaimed and remained in storage.

The sale will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Free Cookie and Comic Book Day is happening at Tangi Library branches in Los Angeles.

Join us at one of our large branches, May 1 to receive a free comic book and cookie along with crafts and activities. This is a GREAT opportunity to go ahead and sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program- Tails and Tales. Check out the descriptions below to see what's happening at each of our large branches! AMITE:

10:00 AM- Come celebrate Cookies and Comics at the Amite Branch where we will be honoring our rescue heroes! See a real-life firetruck, participate in a firefighter-themed storytime, enjoy a "make your own" comic book craft, and receive a free cookie and comic while supplies last! HAMMOND:

12:00 PM We will be celebrating Cookies and Comics with a Storywalk showcasing, "Wild Symphony" by Dan Brown. An arts and craft station is available with a "Make Your Own Comic," craft as well as a Free Comic and Free Cookie! Come register for this year's summer reading program with a fine and festive event. PONCHATOULA:

10:30 AM- Celebrate our Annual Summer Reading Program Registration Kickoff and Free Comic Book Day at the Ponchatoula Branch! There will be an interactive Storywalk outside featuring the book A House for Hermit Crab by Eric Carle. Arts & Crafts include make your own hermit crab and make your own comic book. Each child ages 0-17 will receive a FREE Cookie and FREE Comic Book! See Less

Stadium Comics is doing an online event,

FREE COMICS (with purchase only) will also be made available at 10am. You can add TWO free comics to your order on Sat May 1st. Customers will need to add these to their cart before checking out. Only one order of Free Comics per household for the duration of the event.

But Galactic Comics and Legends Comics are doing their Florence Free Comic Book Day joint event.

There will be incredible sales, door prizes, and FUN, FUN, FUN for kids of all ages INCLUDING an incredible fire show presented by Fire Master Mark Todd.

Collector's Corner of Baltimore is doing a Not Free Comic Book Day

5 FREE COMICS PER PERSON On SATURDAY 5/1 at

BOTH STORE LOCATIONS

from Previous Year's FCBD and HCF Events to Promote the Upcoming Official FREE COMIC BOOK DAY happening Saturday August 14th 2021 .

+ Other FREE Surprises while Supplies Last, Posters, Masks, HeroClix and more…

20% Off

STORE-WIDE for 3 DAYS –

20% OFF NEARLY EVERYTHING STORE-WIDE

NEARLY EVERYTHING ON SALE INCLUDES ALL Action Figures, Bagged and Boarded Back Issues, Board Games, Role Playing Games & Miniatures, Video Games, Funko POPs, Graphic Novels & Manga, Toys & Statues, Posters & T-Shirts Not Dated within 14 Days on Price Sticker & SALE EXCLUDES Above Mentioned Items Dated within 14 Days on Price Sticker & ANY Action Figures & Vintage Toys, Bagged and Boarded Back Issues & Video Games Individually Priced $100 (Sticker Price) or Higher.

+

DOLLAR COMICS

One Dollar Each or 15/$10.

FILL A SHORT BOX for $75

FILL A LONG BOX for $125

FILL 2 LONG BOXES for $200

Short/Long Box Not Included, Bring or Buy your Own Long/Short Box & Fill It or Buy a New on from us here at the Store!

Emerald City Comics of Florida is running Pre-Free Comic Book Day.

Well, we here at EC just can't wait until August! We're kicking off the action early with our very own PRE-"Free Comic Book Day" featuring a graphic novel sale and FREE COMICS!

ALL DAY, ALL BOOKS & GRAPHIC NOVELS will be 15% off!

(Discount does not combine with any other discounts or Rewards).

FREE COMICS! We've got a selection of previous years' comics, from Free Comic Book Day, Halloween ComicFest — plus a handful of "surprise" comics — and they are all yours for the taking! Each Guest may choose any three comics from the available selection.

Castle Perilous Games & Books of Illinois has its own take.

The "real" Free Comic Book Day has moved to August 14 for this year but since FCBD is traditionally the first Saturday in May, we will have an assortment of free comics from past years available this Saturday. Get one for coming in, one if you have a Preferred Customer Card and 1 for each stamp you earn on a Castle Card that day

Captain's Comics and Toys of Charleston, South Carolina, does similar;

Though official Free Comic Book Day has been pushed to August nationwide, Captain's Comics and Toys can't let the first Saturday in May go by without a little fun!

Come visit Free Comic Book Day Lite at Captain's Comics and Toys on Saturday, May 1st!

We'll put out the big tent outside with 1-day only $1 comic book stock, where you can amazing selection of books that typically are far too good for the $1 comic section. The first book is FREE for all who come out. We'll also have specials inside the store and a few other surprise

Steve Rude's website is keeping the tradition going on his website.

Welcome to virtual FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! We've added a variety of books at over 50%

LIMIT 1 PER PERSON ON FREE BOOKS PLEASE Place an order BY MIDNIGHT and be entered into a drawing for a FREE SKETCH! CLICK HERE TO WATCH STEVE LIVE ON FACEBOOK at 12, 2, and 4. USE CODE MAYFCBD2021 FOR YOUR SELECTION OF FREE BOOKS UP TO $5 VALUE,

LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER.

Feel free to add your own results in the comments…