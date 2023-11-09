Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: ,

Something Evil Is Coming in DC's Latest Dawn Of DC 2024 Timeline

DC Comics has issued a new update in its Dawn Of DC timeline. Telling us that Something Evil Is Coming... the Trinity Of Evil presumably?

DC Comics has issued a new update to its Dawn Of DC timeline. With the Brainiac/Stillness tentacles taking a dive, no sign of the Return Of Justice League any more, and instead, Something Evil Is Coming…

Something Evil Is Coming in DC's Latest Dawn Of DC 2024 Timeline

Which we presume is the Trinity Of Evil for 2024, which DC Comics is suddenly not wanting to talk about, but which has been dominating Bleeding Cool traffic for the last couple of days.

Something Evil Is Coming in DC's Latest Dawn Of DC 2024 Timeline

This is how previous timelines looked. When DC Comics added the Batman/Catwoman: Gotham War to their Dawn Of DC timeline of events, launches and titles for 2023.

DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It

Which did look quite the scratch between the two of them.

DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It

DC Comics first released this look at 2023, with the title "Forging The Future One Hero At A Time". We knew about Lazarus Planet and that it would star Superman and Monkey Prince. But what about what came next? Green Arrow and Green Lantern, Shazam, Batman and Hawkman, and something called "Knight T…"

Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like Knight Terrors

There was no mention of a Hawkman from DC, or anything beginning "Knight T…"

Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like Knight Terrors

A later update shifted Green Lantern later a month, as DC dropped one writer in favour of another, possibly to match James Gunn's plans for DC Studios. And the Batman event gave us another letter, "KNIGHT TE…" suggesting Knight Terrors.

Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 For Dawn of DC

Aa new update pushed out Hawkman, saw DC replace him with Cyborg and Titans. But there's more, and if you pushed the exposure on the image, you see the skull more clearly. As well as the logo confirming the KNIGHT TER or Knight Terrors. A new Wonder Woman series. Hawkman had been moved further down the line rather than dropped. And what was that far right? Let's zoom in a little, shall we?

Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 For Dawn of DC

The Return Of The JL from DC. At some point.

Return of The Justice League In Late 2023 For Dawn of DC

The Justice League were killed at the end of Justice League #75. They were resurrected during Dark Crisis, but the Justice League is still disbanded. The Titans team are seen to be the natural successors, led by Nightwing.

DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It

Then we had the one that made Knight Terrors official.

DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It

Hidden in the image was Detective Chimp. But now? Nothing. It's rather disappointing. And in the new version, no skull, no chimp, no Justice League.

 

