Something Is BRZRKR-ing The Children

Yesterday saw the delayed release of the foil cover version of Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney ++Bill Crabtree's comic book, BRZRKR #1. With another 175,000 copies dropping onto the market just as the news of the inevitable film/TV adaptation starring Keanu hits. But alongside the comic book, is an offer for BRZRKR fans to pick up the next copy. And keep your receipt. A free edition of Something Is Killing The Children #1.

Basically, a free copy of a special edition of Something Is Killing The Children #1 – itself a massively successful hit book – when you buy BRZRKR #1 and #2. And for many comic book retailers, yesterday was the first they had heard of it. I'm sure Boom Studios will give them the details shortly.

BRZRKR #1 CVR D BROOKS FOIL VAR (MR)

DEC208556

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Mark Brooks

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $5.99 SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1

JUL191304

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

GLAAD Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (Memetic, Batman: Detective Comics) teams with artist Werther Dell'Edera (Briggs Land) for an all-new limited series about staring into the abyss to find your worst fears staring back. When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories-impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it MUST be done In Shops: Sep 04, 2019 SRP: $3.99