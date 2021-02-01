Something Is Killing The Children #15 Last One Until May 2020

YouTube influencers like Jack De Mayo (AKA Mr. BOLO) are telling their followers that cannot go wrong by picking up any Something Is Killing The Children comics, along with other Boom Studios hits like Tom Taylor and Daniele di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets or We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone di Meo. Meanwhile, Simpleman's Comics' Brian Wood was recommending collectors pre-order issue #15 because the series is "hot like fire."

According to Tynion issue #15 is the end of the "Archer's Peak saga" as he let his readers know in his year-end newsletter. Tynion shared that when Boom initially expanded the series he thought this issue would be the end of the entire series, but that "growing interest in the book and the ideas I had about the larger mythology around Erica meant us reconsidering the series and its longevity." What does this mean for the end of the "first Erica Slaughter novel?"

And if retailers follow the standard order-cutting attrition from issue to issue, could Something Is Killing The Children #15 end up being the rarest issue of the first major storyline after the peak of issue #11? Will Tynion use the issue to sneak in a first appearance for the second major arc as he did with Punchline in his Batman run?

Yes, yes, he will. Something Is Killing The Children #15 FOCs today, Monday, February 1st. Will retailers have enough copies for their shelves? Or will this become the next hot back issue collectors are hunting down on eBay?

And after Something Is Killing The Children #15 comes out on February 24th, the series goes on a short hiatus until May 2020, which means that there will be a lot of comic fans in stores potentially looking for something to fill that spot on their pull list. What will Boom "Must Read" will they pick up instead? Well, based on the early orders Boom and retailers are hoping it will be Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR #1 which comes out on February 24th as well.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #15

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC201071

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

The Order of St. George needs a scapegoat to hide the existence of monsters from the world. Erica's actions will determine what is to become of Archer's Peak, and ultimately, the House of Slaughter.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99