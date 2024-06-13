Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, siktc, something is killing the children

Something Is Killing The Children Gets A #0 Prequel

In September, we are going to step back with Something is Killing the Children #0 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera.

It's been five years since the debut of Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Forty issues since Erica Slaughter arrived in Archer's Peak jumped off the shelves. Now, in September, we are going to step back with Something is Killing the Children #0 also by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera.

"It's a real thrill to be going back to the very beginning, and telling a story that I never thought I'd be able to tell," said writer and co-creator James Tynion IV. "Something is Killing the Children #0 is going to be one to remember, a comic worthy of a fifth anniversary!"

"We have devoted most of the year to telling Erica's earliest stories," said artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. "With issue zero, we complete the tour."

"Five years ago, Erica Slaughter emerged from the woods, bloody and battle-worn, to change the comics landscape forever," said longtime series editor Eric Harburn. "This is a story of that battle–and I guarantee you are not ready for what James, Werther, Miquel, and AndWorld have in store.

"When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it MUST be done." "This crucial mission in Erica's past details the brutal hunt preceding her arrival in Archer's Peak. It ends with Erica walking out of the woods to meet a little girl waiting by a red wagon–now James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera take you back to where it begins."

Something Is Killing The Children #0, the first such zero issue for any Boom original series, features main cover art by series artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera, and variant covers by Jenny Frison, Dan Mora, Jeff Dekal, Jae Lee, Sean Gordon Murphy, and more.

