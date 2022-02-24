Something Is Killing The Children Sold 2 Million Copies In 2 Years

Moments ago, Boom Studios' President of Publishing & Marketing, Filip Sablik revealed at ComicsPRO's Annual Conference that their breakout hit Something Is Killing The Children has sold over two million copies in just two years.

The phenomenon created by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera certainly got a big boost from having the top-selling comic book of 2021 with House of Slaughter #1, which we reported first and others verified, and the second highest-selling collection of the year which Sablik was also happy to claim as a victory at ComicsPRO.

And as I understand it, that two million-copy mark was before Something Is Killing The Children #21 orders came in over 150,000 copies, which for those keeping track at home means orders for the return of Erica Slaughter doubled from initial to final orders. It also means issue #21 is in contention to be the highest ordered comic of March.

But Something Is Killing The Children isn't the only Boom series to join the Millionaire Club in 2021, as Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR also sold more than one million copies in 2021. That's rather impressive for a comic that just released its seventh issue in comic shops this week.

And as Sablik pointed out in his presentation, with both series in development at Netflix, this could very well be just the beginning of the record-breaking sales numbers for Erica Slaughter and Something Is Killing The Children is in development as a streaming series with the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan, while BRZRKR is in development as a feature film and anime series with Keanu attached to star and produce in both, with The Batman's Mattson Tomlin working on the screenplay.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news coming out of ComicsPRO as it breaks.