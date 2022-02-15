A Secret Something Is Killing The Children Comic Is Published Tomorrow

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you about the phenomenon that has become Something Is Killing The Children back in 2019. We were the first to report on this generation's Walking Dead as it made massive gains in orders with each new story arc. And we were the first to report that its spinoff series, House of Slaughter #1, was the actual most-ordered comic book of 2021, if you added it all up.

But James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera, and publisher Boom Studios almost snuck one by us by dropping a surprise ashcan comic for Something Is Killing The Children #21 into comic shops, on sale tomorrow. The return of Erica Slaughter in 2022 with issue #21 was already poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of the first half of the year, and doubly so after massive launch of House of Slaughter #1, but a rare secret ashcan is likely to send SIKTC collectors into a frenzy.

As we understand it, the Something Is Killing The Children #21 secret ashcan arrived in comic shops this week and each store received only one copy. But unlike a traditional ashcan, this comic is basically issue #21 with a new cover we've never seen before and black and white interiors, making it the newest super rare exclusive item for all you Something is Killing the Children superfans to hunt down after the Something is Killing the Children #1 2020 ALA Promo. Though it's more similar to when IDW dropped the surprise ashcan for Last Ronin that catapulted that series to be that company's highest selling comic of 2020. In any case, it will almost certainly be the rarest non-ratioed incentive variant for Something Is Killing The Children #21 since, from what we're hearing, the issue's orders are already over 75,000 copies. Copies are on eBay with bids of over $60, but copies have sold for up to $120 already.

Something Is Killing The Children #21 kicks off the return of Erica Slaughter, who's back to kill new monsters in a new story arc following the "Archer's Peak Saga" and recently concluded origin story. With House of Slaughter #1's record-breaking sales fresh in comic retailers' minds and Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 being the second best-selling collection of the year, they were already prepared to go big on issue #21. But will an advance look at the issue one week before Final Order Cutoff make Something Is Killing The Children #21 the highest ordered issue of the series yet?

Something Is Killing The Children #21 FOCs on Monday, February 21st. Meanwhile, Something Is Killing The Children #21 Secret Ashcan is in stores today… but not for long. Happy hunting for those looking to complete their collections, and if you can find an extra copy… snag one for me, would you?