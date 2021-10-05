Keanu Reeves Talks About the Upcoming BRZRKR Film for Netflix

There really isn't anything Keanu Reeves can't do. The 57-year-old Canadian actor has covered his bases – from being "the one" in The Matrix to the one not to mess with in John Wick. Now, his recent comic creation BRZRKR will add another layer to Reeves's extensive contributions to storytelling.

The comic book BRZRKR is a 2021 comic series, created and written by Reeves himself, along with Matt Kindt, described as, "The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires: the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

The comic became a popular title for BOOM! Studios publishing, earning itself an upcoming Netflix live-action film and an anime series to bring Reeves and Kindt's stories to life. When recently opening up to Collider about the current state of this promising adaptation, he explains, "We're working with Netflix who have been very cool. They're going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of ruleset, but that we can take it to other places as well. We're talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out."

As far as BRZRKR finding its own path, the actor and writer also elaborates, "And, again, for me, I'm hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse wherein the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We're working on trying to set up a company with the animation, and we've hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He's been cool and just starting to put things together. That's where we're at."

Getting to see this comic book story by Reeves come to life with his involvement in an action-heavy story is the perfect combination for brilliance. Knowing that Netflix has a history of giving some creative freedom to their storytellers also means that one way or another – we're getting BRZRKR in an all-out way.

If you're a pre-existing BRZRKR fan, sound off on what you're expecting from either adaptation in the comments below.