BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves Voicing Anime; Starring, EP Netflix Film Adapt

Fans of the BOOM! Studios comic book series BRZRKR co-written by Keanu Reeves is going to hear what Netflix has to say. On Monday, the streaming service announced that the comics would be making the leap to the big and small screens. Reeves is set to executive produce and star in a film adaptation of the series and will be the lead voice on an anime adaptation, also. The comic book series (more on that below) recently launched earlier this month.

Here's a look at the announcement tweet from earlier today- and in case you were wondering? Yup, that's all we know so far about either the film or anime- so make sure to stay tuned (well, you don't have to stay too tuned since both are clearly going to take a while):

Released in March 2021 from Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!), acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), colorist Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy), here's a look at the series trailer and overview for the 12-issue limited series from BOOM! Studios:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCc-SE4cnoI

 

The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

