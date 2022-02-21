Will Something Is Killing The Children #21 Be The #1 Comic In March?

As we first reported, publisher Boom Studios sent out to comic shops a free surprise "ashcan" comic for Something Is Killing The Children #21. Whatever the cost of sending out one copy to every comic store, Boom definitely got the best bang for their buck. The ashcan, which contained the full issue by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera with black and white interiors and a unique cover, has been a hot commodity on eBay hitting a high of $150 numerous times after some copies initially sold for between $75 and $130. This may end up being a bargain for the buyers given that similar giveaways like the ALA promo comic routinely fetch ten times that amount now.

But more importantly, after the ashcan landed in stores this past week, I'm hearing advance orders for Something Is Killing The Children #21 shot up by 50% to over 112,000 copies in a matter of just days. Erica Slaughter returning to store shelves after a six month hiatus would be enough to warrant bumps in orders, it's also the first time retailers have had a chance to order the series after House of Slaughter #1 became the highest selling comic of 2021. With new readers discovering Slaughter through that series and the second best selling collection of 2021, Something Is Killing The Children Vol. 1, maybe it's time to double-check and increase your orders…

And based on the ashcan, we know that the new story arc introduces a brand new cast of characters. Not only that, but issue #21 is also the first appearance of a new type of monster in the mythos. With a streaming series in development at Netflix by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan, and the first issue increasingly out of reach for many collectors, those first appearance issues are sure to be hot-ticket items.

As we mentioned yesterday, Something Is Killing The Children #21 FOCs today, Monday, February 21st ahead of Erica Slaughter's return to comic store shelves on March 30th. At over 100,000 copies already, it's likely to be one of the top-selling issues of the month, but with many retailers still finalizing their orders tonight could it end up the #1 book of March? With fan favourite cover artist Jenny Frison returning with a series of die-cut mask variant covers, it's certainly possible although we'll have to add up the numbers due to differing cover prices. Gabrielle Dell'Otto returning for a 1-in-100 after his first cover for Boom on House of Slaughter #1 won't hurt either.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #21

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN220737

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

After a year since we last saw her in Archer's Peak, Erica Slaughter resurfaces to take on the case of a girl who's seen a new kind of monster, one with terrifying implications. But Erica's broken ties with the House of Slaughter and that can have deadly consequences. The Order of St. George does not forget nor do they forgive. Even as Erica goes on the hunt, she must keep an eye out for the mysterious figure on her trail in order to survive the coming storm.In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $3.99