Sonic The Hedgehog #76 Preview: Who's Friend, Who's Foe?

Check out this preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #76, where our blue blur and friends deal with the aftermath of Clutch's scheme. But who can really be trusted in these trying times?

"Scattered Pieces" dives into the aftermath of Clutch's latest scheme.

Explore trust issues and alliances in the animal world of Sonic!

"Scattered Pieces" Part One! Sonic and his friends are forced to deal with the aftermath of Clutch's grand scheme! While some set out to seek justice, some stay behind to pick up the pieces. What unlikely pairs will join forces? Which bonds will be broken? Who can be trusted? A new chapter in the IDW Sonic the Hedgehog series begins here!

Sonic The Hedgehog #76

by Ian Flynn & Aaron Hammerstrom, cover by Thomas Rothlisberger

"Scattered Pieces" Part One! Sonic and his friends are forced to deal with the aftermath of Clutch's grand scheme! While some set out to seek justice, some stay behind to pick up the pieces. What unlikely pairs will join forces? Which bonds will be broken? Who can be trusted? A new chapter in the IDW Sonic the Hedgehog series begins here!

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771401521807611

Age 9-12 years

$3.99

Variants:

82771401521807621 – Sonic the Hedgehog #76 Variant B (Thomas) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

82771401521807631 – Sonic the Hedgehog #76 Variant RI (10) (Fourdraine) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

