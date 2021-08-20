Sonic The Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome in IDW November 2021 Solicits

IDW is launching a new 10-issue Sonic The Hedgehog comic mini-series called Imposter Syndrome by Ian Flynn and Thomas Rothlisberger that may actually by #40, but it works for Marvel so why not IDW too? James Kochalka has a new Glork Patrol graphic novel, as well as plenty of My Little Pony, GI Joe, Transformers, Star Trek, Star Wars and the rest of IDW's November 2021 solicits and solicitations.

SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #1 (OF 4) CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210447

SEP210448 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #1 (OF 4) CVR B ROTHLISBERG – 3.99

SEP210449 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY STA

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE long adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

A surge of imposters spells trouble for Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and even Eggman! Dr. Starline is pulling every tool from his kit as he creates his fastest and smartest inventions. An all new mini-series from Sonic writer Ian Flynn, Imposter Syndrome #1 will have readers seeing double!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GLORK PATROL HC VOL 02 GLORK PATROL TAKES A BATH

IDW – TOP SHELF

SEP210459

(W) James Kochalka (A / CA) James Kochalka

Guess who's back for even more wacky outer-space adventures? The Glorkian Warrior and his crew! It's a sticky, soapy, messy delight from the award-winning creator of Johnny Boo and Banana Fox!

What a mess! It all started when Glorkian SuperGrandma told the Glork Patrol they could eat candy for breakfast… now their "Dada," the Glorkian Warrior, has a lot of cleaning up to do. Super Backpack gets a robot super-suit made of candy wrappers and takes Baby Gonk on the adventure of a lifetime, while Glorkian Warrior stays behind and tries to help the uncontrollable Baby Quackaboodle take a bath.

Families come in all kinds… even in outer space. This kooky, colorful adventure will feel hilariously relatable and have kids giggling through story time and bath time alike!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CANTO III LIONHEARTED #4 (OF 6) CVR A ZUCKER

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210450

SEP210451 – CANTO III LIONHEARTED #4 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV KANGAS (N

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

Fan-favorite CANTO continues! In the frozen north, Canto confronts someone he never thought he would see again. As the Shrouded Man's army approaches, Canto must make one last desperate plea to his old foe for aid. Even if Canto succeeds, will it be enough?

Join the latest adventure in the Canto-verse that Major Spoilers called "a quest story to savor."

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR A DUNBAR

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210452

SEP210453 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR B DAVENPORT – 3.99

SEP210454 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MINDBREAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Jim Zub (A) Eduardo Mello (CA) Max Dunbar

The threat grows as the prelude to the much-anticipated Baldur's Gate III continues! As Krydle, Delina, Shandie, Nerys, Minsc, and Boo disrupt the portal ritual and narrowly escape the cultists, they find themselves with more questions than answers. To find those answers, the group decides to split up! What could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #288 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210455

SEP210456 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #288 CVR B BAAL – 3.99

SEP210457 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #288 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Freddie Williams II

From loyally serving his country in the Special Forces, to protecting the world as an elite G.I. JOE warrior, he's seen his fair share of triumphs and tragedies. And now, with a new, unknown threat on the horizon, his chaotic past will clash headlong with his precarious present as he prepares to help his fellow JOEs stave off Cobra's latest attempt at global terror. His name is Vincent R. Falcone… and this is SPOTLIGHT: LT. FALCON!

Living Legend Larry Hama and fan-favorite artist Kewbar Baal (James Bond) join forces to share the newest action-adventure of G.I. Joe's resident Green Beret! Also includes the third of five interconnected covers (issues #286-#290) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

FOR BETTER OR FOR WORSE COMP LIBRARY HC VOL 06

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210458

(W) Lynn Johnston (A / CA) Lynn Johnston

Collect the beloved newspaper comic strip that chronicles the saga of the Patterson family in real time, over three decades, in this definitive edition.

Romance is in the air as Michael starts dating a girl he hasn't seen since childhood. Something tells him that she is "the one," but only if he can first make it through the stress of attending university! The trials of school affect his younger siblings, as Elizabeth struggles to find her identity in the halls of high school and April begins kindergarten!

Meanwhile, Elly has to deal with the loss of a loved one, and John comes to peace with hitting the big 5-0. And if that isn't enough, Gordon and Tracey have a baby, Weed and Mike go on a world tour, and Lawrence meets his father for the first time!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 49.99

MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #2 CVR A CACCIATORE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210460

SEP210461 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #2 CVR B GARBOWSKA – 3.99

SEP210462 – MY LITTLE PONY GENERATIONS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHITTEN (NE

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Michela Cacciatore

Grackle and Dyre, the young granddaughters of the evil witch Hydia, have set out to destroy all of pony-dom! And even worse-their plan might be working! Friendship begins to fall apart as their lackeys Black Belle, Shadow Storm, and Violet Shiver wreak havoc in Ponyville!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY OMNIBUS TP VOL 07

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210463

(W) Thom Zahler, Jeremy Whitley, Ted Anderson, Kate Sherron, Christina Rice, Mary Kenney (A) Tony Fleecs, Tony Kuusisto, Kate Sherron, Kate Sherron, Casey W. Coller (A / CA) Nicoletta Baldari

Follow the adventures of all your favorite Ponies in these tales of friendship and fun from all over Equestria in this graphic novel omnibus! Collects issues #79-88 of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.

A celebration to mark the founding of Ponyville kicks things off; then, Pinkie Pie gets the gang together for some live-action role playing; and after a trip to the Wonderbolts Academy for Foals and Friends Weekend opens a window into the past! Plus, an escaped Cerberus equals quite the ruckus for our favorite fillies; Twilight Sparkle receives a mysterious message about a missing turtle; and, back at the School of Friendship it's exam time, and Ocellus has come up with an idea for a stellar project that's sure to impress all her teachers-a history of Equestria shown through her own unique Changeling abilities! It all ends with one of the biggest events in Equestria! Strap in, sports fans, because it's time for the Draytona Breach 500!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #12 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210464

SEP210465 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #12 CVR B GRIFFITH – 3.99

SEP210466 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2021) #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL

(W) Cavan Scott, Andrew Griffith (A) Manuel Bracchi, Andrew Griffith (CA) Francesco Francavilla

First, it's a trap! Luke Skywalker and Rogue Squadron has been snared by the Empire. But who is the traitor and why is new recruit Ibti Myrak fighting with Admiral Ackbar on the deck of Home One? X-Wings and TIE fighters clash in "Squad Goals," part two by Cavan Scott and Manuel Bracchi.

Then, from author and artist Andrew Griffith comes a new "Tales of Villainy." Asajj Ventress must face off with Aayla Secura, who is dangerously close to uncovering the early stages of the Death Star Project.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #10 CVR A TOLIBAO

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210467

SEP210468 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #10 CVR B 10 COPY INCV BA

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

Chaos at Takodana! The Padawans must once again face the Nihil after they've attacked the Jedi temple. Overwhelmed and outnumbered, the heroes are backed into a corner until an unlikely Padawan among them unmasks their full potential and saves the day!

New York Times bestselling writer Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) and artist Toni Bruno bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES ANNUAL 2021 CVR A FLOREAN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210469

(W) Cavan Scott, Chip Zdarsky, Jason Loo, Jason Loo (A / CA) Arianna Florean

Desperate to get into Jabba the Hutt's good books, Han Solo and Chewbacca take the galactic gangster a very special present. Han thinks the adorable Hoojib will make a perfect addition to Jabba's menagerie, but the cute critter hides a terrible secret. Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Arianna Florean (Marvel Action) reintroduce a legendary alien species to Star Wars canon, 40 years after their first appearance!

THEN, follow a group of troublesome kids on Cloud City when they come across a rare coin worth a pretty credit. But when the coin turns out to belong to the one and only Lando Calrissian, the kids quickly find out they are in over their head. Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and Jason Loo (The Pitiful Human-Lizard) join forces to tell this Bespin-based story.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 7.99

STAR WARS ADVENTURES ANNUAL 2021 CVR B 10 COPY INCV LOO (NET

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210470

SW HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #4 (OF 4)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210471

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Rachael Stott

Follow former Jedi turned saber-for-hire monster hunter Ty Yorrick in this adventure-packed High Republic miniseries by Cavan Scott and Rachael Stott!

In the final part, Ty uncovers the truth deep in the Gretalax's cave and must make a choice: the way of the Jedi or the way of the monster hunter? She must choose fast in order to protect the villagers and bring harmony to the settlement.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ONGOING #123 CVR A NISHIJIMA

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210472

SEP210473 – TMNT ONGOING #123 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

SEP210474 – TMNT ONGOING #123 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CAMPBELL

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Jodie Nishijima

Leonardo stumbles across an underground fight ring in Mutant Town that caters to both humans and mutants. When Casey Jones convinces Leo to join in, he's startled to find that one of his opponents is someone of grave importance to him!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #2 (OF 8) CVR A WOODWARD

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210475

SEP210476 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #2 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

SEP210477 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #2 (OF 8) CVR C 15 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

Return to the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation with this brand-new series from writers David & Scott Tipton!

When one of Picard's secret supply caches is raided by "The Obnoxious Okona"-putting an obstacle in the way of the crew getting to Faundori-the Captain vows revenge. Meanwhile, Worf remains on their trail…

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #10 CVR A MALKOVA

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210478

SEP210479 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #10 CVR B WILLIAMS II – 3.99

SEP210480 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV COLLER

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) Anna Malkova

"Maximals Strike Back," Part One! The Maximals have been on the defensive since the crash, but no more! Optimus Primal's got a plan to take the fight to the Predacons in a way they would never expect! With their ranks bolstered with a new member of the crew, the Maximals launch a plan that could bring their war to a close… as long as nothing goes wrong.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS #37 CVR A BAUMGARTNER

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210481

SEP210482 – TRANSFORMERS #37 CVR B PIRIZ – 3.99

SEP210483 – TRANSFORMERS #37 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLIAMS II

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner

"War Stories." 2000 years ago, the War of the Three-Fold Spark came to a close, ending an unprecedented era of violence on Cybertron and clearing a way for a bold new era. But two kilocycles is practically nothing to the incredibly long-lived Cybertronians, so what answers can Cyclonus and Pyra Magna find in their past to help them survive the new battles of the present?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS KING GRIMLOCK #4 (OF 5) CVR A WILKINS

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210484

SEP210485 – TRANSFORMERS KING GRIMLOCK #4 (OF 5) CVR B KYRIAZIS – 4.99

SEP210486 – TRANSFORMERS KING GRIMLOCK #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV STOK

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Agustin Padilla (CA) Dave Wilkins

King Grimlock's rampage continues! As the Golden One's grip grows tighter on Menonia, Grimlock realizes he must take the fight to the realm's evil ruler-even if he has to do it alone! But when Grimlock comes face-to-face with the Golden One's new enforcer, has the Dinobot king met his match?

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS #4 (OF 5) CVR A MILNE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210487

SEP210488 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS #4 (OF 5) CVR B MCGUIRE-SMITH – 3.99

SEP210489 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PI

(W) Danny Lore (A) Dan Khanna, Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Alex Milne

Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring this fractured alternate universe just before it shatters.

In issue #4, Goldbug, a vicious warlord formerly known as Bumblebee, must become the leader that Optimus Prime failed to be as he fights Decepticons and commands Autobots to extract information from Statscreamm.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #2 (OF 4) CVR A MILNE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210490

SEP210491 – TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #2 (OF 4) CVR B MARGE – 3.99

SEP210492 – TRANSFORMERS WRECKERS TREAD & CIRCUITS #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 CO

(W) David Mariotte (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Alex Milne

Wreckers divided! Thunderclash leads the team on an investigation to reveal the true alliances of the other Speedia 500 racers-and discover if any of them are working for the terrorist group, Mayhem! Meanwhile, Circuit, the Wreckers' camerabot, finds himself face-to-face with Security Operations! With Mayhem on the move, which Wrecker won't make it to the starting line?!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #24 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210493

SEP210494 – USAGI YOJIMBO #24 CVR B 10 COPY INCV BA

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Kiyoko has been kidnapped and is held for ransom by the local mob. Boss Hasegawa wants the ledger of bribes that Kitsune had stolen, but how can they buy Kiyoko's freedom when that book had been stolen from the thief? Usagi, Yukichi and Kitsune try to bluff their way with Boss Hasegawa, but their scheme is uncovered when the real thief tries to sell the book to the big boss!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO DRAGON BELLOW CONSPIRACY #6 (OF 6)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210495

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

The danger to the realm has passed and the victors celebrate… but for one character a final chance for redemption and a life of peace is about to slip out of reach. Don't miss the epic conclusion to one of Usagi's most celebrated stories, now in all-new color!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES GOTHAM UNDER SIEGE MASTERMINDS MAYHEM

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP210497

(W) Richard Launius, Michael Guigliano (A) Jack Lawrence, TableTaffy

Batman's enemies were thwarted in Gotham City Under Siege, but they've returned with a vengeance in the Masterminds & Mayhem expansion! In their latest attack, the Masterminds have brought deadlier weapons, like armored cars and massive explosives, and have taken to the streets to fight alongside their hired goons. The villains' tactics have also improved, with new Rooftop Villains and Act Leader Target mechanics. Don the cape once more and help protect Gotham City from these deadly new threats!

1-5 players o Playable from ages 14+ o 45-60 minutes

The first expansion to the award-winning game featuring custom artwork.

All-new Mastermind cards, including the Joker, Two-Face, and the Riddler.

Additional ability cards plus new villains on the rooftops and Act Leader mechanics.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 14.99