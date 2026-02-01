Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Space Minotaur Launches In Invader Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits

The one-shot comic features two stories: a planetary mission and a 1970s tokusatsu adventure

The Digger #3 continues an ancient Olmec-inspired mystery with high-stakes peril and family drama

Do Not Disturb #3 pushes the hunt for Veronica through time, crime, and secrets at the Argyle Hotel

Invader Comics launches Keith Foster and Rory Smith's Space Minotaur in their April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as more The Digger and Do Not Disturb. Through that magic combination of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

INVADER COMICS PRESENTS SPACE MINOTAUR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RORY SMITH

(W) Keith Foster (A/CA) Rory Smith

HE'S BACK, AND HE'S A SPACE HERO! If you thought he died in the labyrinth, you were wrong – Invader comics presents two tales from the life of the Minotaur! The first takes Space Minotaur to the planet Panoptos, where he investigates a planetary disturbance; the second, a tale from his days as a suit actor on a 1970s tokusatsu show. Prepare for the MIGHT of the MINOTAUR!

$7.99 4/29/2026

DIGGER #3 (OF 3) CVR A SAM GUDILIN

(W) TS Luther (A/CA) Sam Gudilin

The Digger and The Kid dig deeper toward the Olmec ruins. With The Digger's true nature revealed in bloody fashion, can The Kid fight the fear long enough to pick up his father's trail? Can their tenuous alliance survive a trap over 2,000 years in the making? The adventure continues…

$6.99 4/29/2026

DO NOT DISTURB #3 (OF 4) CVR A DAVID R FLORES MICHAEL NELSEN

(W) David R Flores Jarod Hunter Roe (A) David R Flores Lorenzo Scaramella (CA) David R Flores Michael Nelsen

The chase is on inside the Argyle Hotel. In his continued search for Veronica, Randall Halsey has crossed Belsario, the crime boss who runs the hotel. After Belsario's order to toss Halsey into oblivion, he must flee through time and space, discovering the history of the hotel and some hidden secrets along the way. But he'd better find Veronica, and fast. Halsey's time is running out.

$6.99 4/29/2026

