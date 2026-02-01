Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Space Minotaur Launches In Invader Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits

Keith Foster and Rory Smith's Space Minotaur launches in Invader Comics' Full April 2026 solicits and solicitations

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Space Minotaur #1 launches in April 2026 from Invader Comics, led by Keith Foster and Rory Smith
  • The one-shot comic features two stories: a planetary mission and a 1970s tokusatsu adventure
  • The Digger #3 continues an ancient Olmec-inspired mystery with high-stakes peril and family drama
  • Do Not Disturb #3 pushes the hunt for Veronica through time, crime, and secrets at the Argyle Hotel

Invader Comics launches Keith Foster and Rory Smith's Space Minotaur in their April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as more The Digger and Do Not Disturb. Through that magic combination of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

Massive April 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
INVADER COMICS PRESENTS SPACE MINOTAUR #1
  • INVADER COMICS PRESENTS SPACE MINOTAUR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RORY SMITH
    (W) Keith Foster (A/CA) Rory Smith
    HE'S BACK, AND HE'S A SPACE HERO! If you thought he died in the labyrinth, you were wrong – Invader comics presents two tales from the life of the Minotaur! The first takes Space Minotaur to the planet Panoptos, where he investigates a planetary disturbance; the second, a tale from his days as a suit actor on a 1970s tokusatsu show. Prepare for the MIGHT of the MINOTAUR!
    $7.99 4/29/2026
Massive April 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
DIGGER #3 (OF 3) CVR A SAM GUDILIN
  • DIGGER #3 (OF 3) CVR A SAM GUDILIN
    (W) TS Luther (A/CA) Sam Gudilin
    The Digger and The Kid dig deeper toward the Olmec ruins. With The Digger's true nature revealed in bloody fashion, can The Kid fight the fear long enough to pick up his father's trail? Can their tenuous alliance survive a trap over 2,000 years in the making? The adventure continues…
    $6.99 4/29/2026
Massive April 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
DO NOT DISTURB #3 (OF 4)
  • DO NOT DISTURB #3 (OF 4) CVR A DAVID R FLORES MICHAEL NELSEN
    (W) David R Flores Jarod Hunter Roe (A) David R Flores Lorenzo Scaramella (CA) David R Flores Michael Nelsen
    The chase is on inside the Argyle Hotel. In his continued search for Veronica, Randall Halsey has crossed Belsario, the crime boss who runs the hotel. After Belsario's order to toss Halsey into oblivion, he must flee through time and space, discovering the history of the hotel and some hidden secrets along the way. But he'd better find Veronica, and fast. Halsey's time is running out.
    $6.99 4/29/2026

More and more and more to come…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.