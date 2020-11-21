Space Riders Returns In Black Mask February 2021 Solicitations

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Black Mask Comics was returning to shipping comics through Diamond Comic Distributors again. And the most e-mail and messages I got on the subject concerned the return, or not, of Space Riders by Carlos Giffoni and Alexis Ziritt. And I didn't have an answer for them. Well, I do now. the long-delayed and much-awaited Space Riders: Vortex Of Darkness #3 will return, a year after it was meant to be published, in February 2021. All previous orders have been cancelled and it must be ordered again…

SPACE RIDERS VORTEX OF DARKNESS #3 (RES) (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

DEC201315

(W) Carlos Giffoni (A/CA) Alexis Ziritt

The satanic nightmare continues. A vortex of death and blood takes the riders to an unexpected location before they can reach the empress of darkness, Mar a Lionza. The final barrier, demonic versions of themselves ready to take over the reins of their souls! In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MAYDAY TP (RES) (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

DEC201314

(W) Curt Pires (A) Christopher Peterson, Alex Diotto (CA) Alexis Ziritt

A washed-up, drug-addicted screenwriter and a transgender bartender stumble onto a Satanic cult's plan to sacrifice people all across LA (geomapped in the form of a pentagram, of course) and bring on Armageddon. As our intrepid heroes embark on a suicide mission to stop the crazy cultists, even they wonder if this is all really happening or if they're just plain crazy. Probably both. Curt Pires (Olympia) teams with artists Chris Peterson (Grindhouse) and Alex Diotto (Olympia) and colorists Marissa Louise (The Wilds) and Dee Cunniffe (The Dregs) for a story that cuts to the very center of Hollywood mythology and depravity itself.

Collects issues 1-4. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $14.99