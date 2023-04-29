Spawn Appears On Last Page Of Killadelphia #30 – But Where Is #31? Spawn artist Jason Shawn Alexander is taking advantage of his Todd McFarlane connections this week in Killadelphia from Image Comics.

Rodney Barnes says "It's an honor to have one of the greatest characters ever created to visit our Killa-verse! I cannot thank the great Todd McFarlane for lending us his baby for a spell. We're committed to do him justice."

Jason Shawn Alexander adds "I'm getting to draw the coolest stuff of my career. Spawn entering the Killaverse makes perfect sense as the series has taken on more ethereal and magic elements in the recent arcs. Fans are in for absolute horror insanity!"

"The Killadelphia series follows a small-town beat cop who returns home to bury his murdered father, revered Philadelphia detective James Sangster Sr. What he doesn't anticipate is digging up a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality… and vampires. Now, it's up to Jimmy and an unexpected companion to stop long-thought-dead president of the United States John Adams from building an undead army and staging a bloody new American revolution."

"In this latest arc, villains have become heroes, with the line between good and evil blurred beyond recognition. Philadelphia is ravaged by the war between Heaven and Hell, and our heroes are DEAD…But from the ashes of despair comes the spark of hope that will set up a bold new direction for this series…and things will never be the same. "The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series reaches the end of this arc with even more shocking surprises! It all starts here!"

It's just that… Killadelphia #31 hasn't been solicited yet. The soonest it will come on the scene at this point is August… that's quite the cliffhanger to leave hanging over summer.

KILLADELPHIA #30 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB230191

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe (A/CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Conclusion

Villains have become heroes, the line between good and evil has been blurred beyond recognition, Philadelphia is ravaged by the war between Heaven and Hell, and our heroes are DEAD… But from the ashes of despair comes the spark of hope that will set up a bold new direction for this series…and the KILLADELPHIA universe will never be the same. The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series reaches the end of this arc with even more shocking surprises! It all starts here!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!In Shops: Apr 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99