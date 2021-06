Spawn Universe Dominates Advance Reorders Chart

The launch of Spawn's Universe #1 utterly dominated Advance Reorders this week, taking the top four with variant covers, and six of the top ten. With Gamma Flight #1 struggling to get into the top ten as a result…

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR F MCFARLANE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR E BOOTH & MCFARLANE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR A CAMPBELL $5.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR B CAMPBELL $5.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 CGC GRADED (C: 0-1-2) $89.99 DYNAMITE ENT SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR C CAMPBELL $5.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR D CAMPBELL $5.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER BY SOULE OMNIBUS HC CAMUNCOLI DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS GAMMA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED SLIPCASE HC BOOK 01 (C: $69.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SILK #4 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #1 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER BY SOULE OMNIBUS HC DEODATO CVR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN UNIVERSE #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV BOOTH $5.99 IMAGE COMICS MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 GANUCHEAU VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #13 GALA $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH A VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13 WOBH $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION TP MASTER MYSTIC ARTS NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS STRAY DOGS #5 CVR B HORROR MOVIE VAR FORSTNER & FLEECS $3.99 IMAGE COMICS HEROES RETURN #1 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS VINYL #1 (OF 6) CVR A HILLYARD & STEWART (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 ANKA VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS

