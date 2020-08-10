The Changing, Altering Storylines Of Spawn

These were the original solicitations to Spawn #306. #309 and #310 by Todd McFarlane and Ken Lashley. The series was put on pause and when it returned, Spawn #308 reflected real-life topical events, though the pandemic played out slightly differently in the Spawnverse. But now it seems that the series is undergoing other changes. Thee were the original solicitations for Spawn in September and October.

SPAWN #308

WRITER / COVER A: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER B: PHILIP TAN & TODD McFARLANE

APRIL 29 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

EMBERS OF FATE Al Simmons has seen the future. Now, the terrible consequences of his actions in SPAWN #300 and #301 will have a ripple effect that leads toward annihilation. His every victory and every defeat change his fate, and the fate of the world. Superstar creative team TODD McFARLANE & PHILIP TAN kick off the next epic era of SPAWN! SPAWN #309 CVR A MATTINA

MAR200083

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Francesco Mattina

NEW STORY ARC Introducing new series artist KEN LASHLEY (X-Men, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man). "CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part One TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue to expand the SPAWN Universe. With the future in doubt and Medieval Spawn's legacy in question, Spawn, She-Spawn, and Reaper go on the offensive. But a long-time ally has shown his true colors, and Cogliostro rallies an army and a deadly new recruit…GUNSLINGER SPAWN.

In Shops: Jun 10, 2020 SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #310

WRITER / COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER C: KEN LASHLEY

JUNE 24 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part Two New Heroes! New Villains! New Costume! The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!

Then things changes. Keb Lashley's 'Consequence Of Sin' Part One Spawn #309 was jumped to #308 and then replaced by Gerardo Zaffino going forward with a two-parter "Consequence Of Fallout." – part two of Consequence Of Sin forgotten about, and new character Red-Meat and instead we get the Omega Spawn…

SPAWN #309 (RES)

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: KEN LASHLEY

AUGUST 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

NEW STORY ARC

Introducing new series artist KEN LASHLEY (X-Men, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part One

TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue to expand the SPAWN Universe. With the future in doubt and Medieval Spawn's legacy in question, Spawn, She-Spawn, and Reaper go on the offensive. But a long-time ally has shown his true colors, and Cogliostro rallies an army and a deadly new recruit…GUNSLINGER SPAWN. SPAWN #310 (RES)

WRITER / COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST / COVER C: GERARDO ZAFFINO

SEPTEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

THE INFERNO FALLOUT, Part One

Join us as our new artist GERARDO ZAFFINO, brings his artistic visuals to the madness of Spawn's world. This issue introduces a new villain, RED-MEAT, whose sole purpose is to destroy anyone associated with Spawn. SPAWN #311

WRITER / COVER B: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST / COVER C: Gerardo Zaffino

OCTOBER 28 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $2.99

"THE INFERNO FALLOUT," Part Two New Heroes! New Villains! New Costume! SPAWN continues down his path of eliminating those that have burned down the neighborhood he grew up in as a child. Fires, protests, and politics cannot hide them from Spawn's vengeful wrath…especially the mastermind behind it all called RED MEAT! TODD McFARLANE and GERARDO ZAFFINO continue to weave their tale of VENGEANCE!

But there have been some more changes – and it is Inferno Fallout and Red Meat no more. The listings have been replaced with the following – and a changed cover line.

SPAWN #308 CVR A MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

FEB200206

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Todd McFarlane

Introducing new series artist KEN LASHLEY (X-Men, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man). "CONSEQUENCE OF SIN," Part One TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue to expand the SPAWN Universe. With the future in doubt and Medieval Spawn's legacy in question, Spawn, She-Spawn, and Reaper go on the offensive. But a long-time ally has shown his true colors, and Cogliostro rallies an army and a deadly new recruit…GUNSLINGER SPAWN.

In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #309 CVR A MATTINA (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN200268

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Francesco Mattina

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2

New Heroes! New Villains! New War! The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #310 CVR C BARENDS (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200233

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz (CA) Bjorn Barends

"The STORM… begins." SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center. TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale!

In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #311 CVR A MATTINA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG200368

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Francesco Mattina

Cult of Omega" (PART 1 of 3) SPAWN raises some of the 'dead' as he storms a palace that has been hiding the secrets of a hidden society whose members can combine to become more powerful than any SPAWN throughout time! Lead by their new king… the OMEGA SPAWN!

PART 1 of 3 TODD McFARLANE and Carlo Barberi launch an exciting and dangerous new chapter for SPAWN!In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $2.99

Maybe worth keeping an eye on?