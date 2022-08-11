Specs, a Queer Magical Glasses Comic, Jumps From Source Point to Boom

Announced at New York Comic Con last year, Specs was to be a new comic book series launching in February 2022 from Source Point Press, called Specs. Writer David M. Booher best known as the co-creator of Canto, describes Specs as "a magical, personal, queer coming-of-age story about best friends, wish-granting glasses, & the wishes we might not make". The artist will be Chris Shehan known for House Of Slaughter and The Autumnal and the cover below is by David Talaski. Partial proceeds from the comic book will be donated to PFlag National.

Intended to be published in time for Pride 2022, it never made it. But now, a year later, it is being published in November 2023 by a different publisher, Boom Studios. Descrived as "a mysterious new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly), artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter) and colourist Roman Stevens, about a group of misfit teens who mail-order a pair of novelty glasses, and realize they've received much more than they bargained for."

All that high school students Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts in their small town in Ohio. But their world is turned upside down when the Magic Specs they ordered unlock a world of unforeseen possibilities. . . and consequences. Their fun starts out innocent enough, but when they wish that their bully would disappear, things take a cursed turn, with far darker results than they thought possible…

Channeling his love of 80's sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, David M. Booher writes for TV, film, and comics. He co-created and wrote fan-favorite fantasy Canto from IDW, now in development as a motion picture with Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and with David adapting the screenplay. David's credits also include All-New Firefly for BOOM! Studios, Killer Queens from Dark Horse Comics, the comic adaptation of Joe Hill's novella Rain for Image Comics, and Alien Bounty Hunter and Powerless from Vault Comics. An attorney by training, David lives in Los Angeles with his husband and the true brains behind their operation—their adopted greyhounds.

"SPECS is my most personal story so far. As a gay kid who grew up in the Midwest, I know how it feels not to fit it. Kenny and Ted's story as outsiders, filtered through the lenses of wish-granting novelty glasses, is my way of reminding that little kid that he'll find his place in the world," said Booher.

Chris Shehan is an American comic artist living in Austin, TX. They have been published by Vault Comics, Black Mask Studios, Scout Comics, A Wave Blue World, and Titan Books. Chris is best known as the artist for the bestselling series House of Slaughter from BOOM! Studios. They are also the artist and co-creator of The Autumnal from Vault Comics. They can be found on Twitter and Instagram @ChrisShehanArt.

"A story about a magic item that grants wishes… what could possibly go wrong?" said Shehan. "David Booher, as usual, poured a lot of heart into SPECS and bringing that to life has been such a joy for me."

SPECS #1 features main cover art by highly acclaimed artist Skylar Patridge (Trial of the Amazons), and variant covers by fan-favorite illustrators Kevin Wada (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), David Talaski (Nightwing), and more.

"SPECS is '80s adventure movies, supernatural horror, and small town kids going through some very strange events that will change them and their friendships forever," said Elizabeth Brei, Editor, BOOM! Studios. "David and Chris have perfectly captured the chaos of teens caught in a trap of their own making and it'll be up to you, dear readers, to find out if they manage to escape with their lives or sanity intact."