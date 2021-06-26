Specter Inspectors #5 Preview – Who You Gonna Call?

Specter Inspectors #5 concludes at explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and we've got a preview of the issue for you below. Normally we'd make some snarky comments to pad the word count here, but BOOM! is good about giving us enough pages that the word count is already met by the time we start writing, so, well, here you go. Enjoy.

SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211275

APR211276 – SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON – $4.99

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy

FINAL ISSUE * Thanks to demons and ghosts, Cape Grace is living up to its reputation as the most haunted town in the USA.

* But now Gus, Ko, Astrid, and Noa are beginning to suspect local clergyman, Father Lucas Von Brandt, and his congregation may not be what they claim to be.

* Can the Specter Inspectors save Cape Grace from itself… without making the ultimate sacrifice?

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $4.99