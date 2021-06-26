Specter Inspectors #5 Preview – Who You Gonna Call?

Specter Inspectors #5 concludes at explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and we've got a preview of the issue for you below. Normally we'd make some snarky comments to pad the word count here, but BOOM! is good about giving us enough pages that the word count is already met by the time we start writing, so, well, here you go. Enjoy.
SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211275
APR211276 – SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON – $4.99
(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy
FINAL ISSUE
* Thanks to demons and ghosts, Cape Grace is living up to its reputation as the most haunted town in the USA.
* But now Gus, Ko, Astrid, and Noa are beginning to suspect local clergyman, Father Lucas Von Brandt, and his congregation may not be what they claim to be.
* Can the Specter Inspectors save Cape Grace from itself… without making the ultimate sacrifice?
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Cover image for APR211276 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A) Bowen McCurdy (CA) Erica Henderson, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from APR211275 SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY, by (W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A / CA) Bowen McCurdy, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.