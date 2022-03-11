Speculator Corner: Amazing Spider-Man #93 – Another One More Day?

Amazing Spider-Man #93, the final issue of the Beyond Spider-Man arc teases a fight between Peter Parker and Ben Reilly. Bleeding Cool has been pointing out how the removal from Ben Reilly of his lesson about great power and great responsibility, made synonymous with Spider-Man, was going to see these two heading for confrontation. But I get the word that there may be something bigger that might necessitate people lining up at comic book stores come Wednesday morning. Also that Spider-Man fans are going to love it and hate it, as it sets up the next big Amazing Spider-Man storylines going forward, just as One More Day gave to comic book readers a few decades ago. With all of the divisiveness that this entailed.

Yup, that's right, people are going to either love or hate this as they did One More Day. Might this be what leads to the "What Did Peter Do?" moment that has him on the outs with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and even Mary Jane Watson, as teased in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man relaunch? You might like to notice that both are written by Zeb Wells?

Does that mean that in fifteen years' time they'll also somehow manage to turn it into a movie? Or could this be a new Amazing Spider-Man #300 with the first full Venom? And turn it into a whole franchise? Let's find out on Wednesday – and in thirty years time – shall we?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220890

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!! SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for. Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 30, 2022 SRP: $5.99