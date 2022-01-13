Marvel Comics Relaunches Amazing Spider-Man #1 In April 2022

Here's what John Romita Jr. had to say about his own personal history with the character and what excites him most about the upcoming run: "Ever since my father told my brother and me that Spider-Man/Peter Parker lived close to our home in Queens, NYC, we were hooked! We talked Spider Man on long drives to family get-togethers, and it was as if we had an extra family member! As luck would have it, my brother Vic had the brains and went in another direction, while I had a little bit of art in me. As luck would also have it, I was able to watch the greatest Spider-Man artist, my father, John, work with the greatest Spider Man writer, Stan Lee, on the greatest character of all time. Fortunately, after joining the comic book universe, I was given a chance to work on this great character, the Amazing Spider-Man. I was terrified! How do I follow my father??? How do I follow any of the previous Spidey artists?? I had no idea, but I stuck it out and got lucky. The subsequent runs were much less terrifying, and became more and more fun. There was one particular run that was incredibly fun, but also incredibly important to me. The 9/11 issue may well be with me for as long as I live. One commonality with all the runs, was working with the brilliant writers and artists….. again, luck!!"