Speculator Corner: Reptil #1 & Marvel's Voices: Comunidades (Spoilers)

The 10th of November sees the delayed publication of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades from Marvel Comics, the latest one-shot in the Marvel's Voices series, which will turn the spotlight to Latinx characters and creators from the Marvel Universe. The solicitation states "Come join the festivities as marvel celebrates the mighty Latin-x heroes and creators from all corners of the Marvel universe! Spider-Man! White Tiger! Ghost Rider! And so many more heroes get their moment in the sun as new and fan-favorite creators continue to expand the world outside your window in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades (Community)! Featuring an introduction by renowned scholar Frederick Luis Aldama! PLUS, an all-new hero takes the stage in a whirlwind adventure you won't want to miss." Who is that hero? Well…

And one of the covers by Humberto Ramos reveals something of note about the comic book in question. That is Eva from the comic book Reptil, who first appeared in Reptil #1 as Humberto Lopez's cousin.

Although she doesn't share her cousin's dinosaur-transforming skills, she does have a power set all of her own, that came into play quite visibly, if unexpectedly in that first issue earlier in the year.

Saving her cousin from a big superhero fight scene.

Turns out Eva had her own story going on.

As a fully functioning magician. And that's where Marvel's Voices: Comunidades will come in.

Bleeding Cool understands that in the upcoming Marvel's Voices: Comunidades, Eva is getting redesigned by Humberto Ramos, co-creator of Marvel's magical book Strange Academy, putting her in costume with a new identity for the first time and is the precursor to big plans for the character. Which might mean some people might want to pay a little more attention to Reptil #1 and the rest of the series as well…

MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY (COMUNIDADES) #1

Written by EDGAR DELGADO, LEO ROMERO, KARLA PACHECO, NICO LEON, ERICA HARRELL, DESIRÉE PROCTOR, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER, TERRY BLAS, JUAN PONCE, JULIO ANTA, DAVID BETANCOURT, YEHUDI MERCADO, CLAIBEL ORTEGA, AMPARO ORTIZ, & ALEX SEGURA

Artwork by FRANCESCO HERRERA, LEO ROMERO, VANESA DEL REY, NICO LEON, PACO MEDINA, GERMÀN PERALTA, JULIUS OHTA, WILTON SANTOS, ENID BALÀM, ALITHA MARTINEZ, MAURO FODRA, ADRIANA MELO, CAIO MAJADO, ALBA GLEZ, & GUSTAVO DUARTE

Cover by JOE QUESADA

Remastered Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ, JACK ABEL & JAVA TARTAGLIA

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

Variant Cover by NABETSE ZITRO & JESUS ABURTOV

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS & EDGAR DELGADO

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS