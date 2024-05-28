Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Spider-Boy, the friends we made along the way

Spider-Boy's Friends He Made Along The Way (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees Spider-Boy #7 published by Dan Slott and Paco Medina, as Madame Monstrosity turns her own monster making science upon herself.

But hey, that's where Bailey Briggs hidden Marvel Comics Universe history comes in handy where he can call on all his old friends who may have forgotten him but have now been reminded, as well as everyone that Madame Monstrosity has wronged and whom Bailey Briggs has shown the truth through his sunny disposition.

I mean, it does help that two of those friends are the most powerful Marvel superheroes, Thor… and Squirrel Girl, as well as the rest of the Sylvanian family. She beat Thanos and Galactus, remember.

The first recorded use of "the real treasure was the friends we made along the way" in a mocking fashion was from, of all places, Bodybuilding.com forum in 2011 where user Nutella! wrote, "it's weird that pirates would go from shore to shore looking for buried treasure when the real treasure was in the friendships they were making". They would later be banned from the forum. This seems to have been picked up by humorist Jack Handey who tweeted in 2012 "pirates were always going around searching for treasure and never realized the real treasure was the fond memories they were creating.". But it would be a user on 4chan who would talk about movie endings as"some sentimental bullshit like THE REAL TREASURE IS THE FRIENDS WE MADE ALONG THE WAY!". But the template of replacing "treasure" to anything jumped to Tumblr user nyehs in 2014 who wrote, "maybe the real aesthetic was the friends we made along the way." And it blew up. And hasn't stopped blowing up since. The real Iron Throne, the real 9/11, the real January the 6th and more were all the friends we made along the way, Stand By Me style.

And now, in 2023, it's Spider-Boy's turn…

