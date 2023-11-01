Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan slott, Spider-Boy

Is Madame Monstrosity Spider-Boy's Mother? (Spoilers)

For the origins of Spider-Boy, Dan Slott rewrote the history of Spider-Man's rogue gallery, with Dr Shannon Stilwell and Madame Monstrosity.

For the origins of Spider-Boy, Amazing Spider-Man #31. Dan Slott rewrote the history of Spider-Man's rogue gallery, with Dr Shannon Stilwell again, and her mother Madame Monstrosity.

And also the mother of Dr Farley Stilwell, the original Scorpion and of his brother, Dr Harlan Stillwell, the Human Fly.

They may be dead but their sister and mother are not, and it's all part of the family lineage. and who has more familiar names on her books.

The Rhino, the Lizard and Morbius, all credited to her research, then stolen by others. And one more to add to the list.

We asked if Madam Monstrosity was the true, unwitting mother of Bailey Briggs, Spider-Boy. Well today, in Spider-Boy #1 from Dan Slott and Paco Medina, we learn a little more, as Spider-Boy gets some recognition in the face of a media backlash against his monstrous nature. And we learn a little about his parentage.

Looks like he's a superhero who doesn't have a dead mother, which is usually a novelty. No need for the Molecule Man or the Maker to rewrite the timeline for this one, like they had to with Miles Morales. But where – and who – is his mother? And what happened to her? And is it Madame Monstrosity?

No, no she's not, but it seems to have been a question he asked when all this first started. Is his father Bailey Briggs, the murdered lead designer of the Jump-Jet for Hammer Aeronautics from Dan Slott's run on She-Hulk?

Will his mother be his girlfriend who Briggs accused of his own murder from beyond the grave, Angie Cryer? We are still no closer to those questions being answered.

Because Madame Monstrosity, the new modern-day Marvel Comics version of Dr Moreau is not even a very good mother figure for him.

And, thanks to the events of Spider-Verse, she has no idea who he is. No one does. Not even his best friend.

And Madame Monstrosity gets the confirmation she needs.

Which just asks a whole lot more questions. And who is Spider-Boy's mother anyway?

SPIDER-BOY #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230637

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Humberto Ramos

SECRETS OF SPIDER-BOY REVEALED! Spinning out of the pages of DAN SLOTT and MARK BAGLEY's monumental SPIDER-MAN run-here comes the spectacular SPIDER-BOY! After the events of THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE, Spider-Boy's secret history as Spider-Man's sidekick was nearly forgotten forever. But now those mysteries will be revealed while they embark on exciting new adventures…TOGETHER! Rated T In Shops: Nov 01, 2023 SRP: $5.99

