Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , ,

Spider-Boy's Powers Now Have A Very Comic Book Twist (Spoilers)

Today's Spider-Man #11 by Dan Slott and Luciano Vecchio is basically Spider-Boy #0, and sets out the history we were previously unaware of...

Published
by
|
Comments

Today's Spider-Man #11 by Dan Slott and Luciano Vecchio is basically Spider-Boy #0, and sets out the history we were previously unaware of, that had been removed from the Marvel Universe by a reality dagger. And an Amazing Fantasy #15 swing rescue from Madame Monstrosity, who we just learnt of as a Dr Moreau figure who was also behind Morbius, The Rhino, The Lizard and more.

Marvel Comics

As we get a run down of his powers, but with a distinct lack of webbing for what are apparently embarrassing reasons…

Marvel Comics

… still he gat can rid of webbing if he needs to.

Marvel Comics

And as for sticking to walls though his trainers/sneakers/pumps…

Marvel Comics

…I always presumed, as with the other Spider-Man, it was a form of hyper-localised gravity, which would go through footwear… but Spider-Boy has it covered courtesy of Reed Richards.

Marvel Comics

And yes, the child endangerment of having a ten-year-old sidekick. We'll get back to that later, Because his powers have a nice twist in comic book storytelling world.

Marvel Comics

It is not uncommon in a superhero comic book to show multiple images of someone in one panel, each showing a place in space that they have held, known as the De Luca Effect.

Marvel Comics

Here, Spider-Boy's vision enables him to see these poses literally, just like a comic book reader might choose to. So, yes, endanger the child as much as you like, and Marvel has had a recent spate of that, especially in its Marvel Studios movies. But if you get something like this, it's all worth it.

SPIDER-MAN #11
MARVEL COMICS
JUN231000
(W) Dan Slott (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Mark Bagley
(RE)INTRODUCING – SPIDER-BOY! The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker's stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can't be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?! Rated TIn Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.