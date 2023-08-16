Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan slott, De Luca Effect, Spider-Boy

Spider-Boy's Powers Now Have A Very Comic Book Twist (Spoilers)

Today's Spider-Man #11 by Dan Slott and Luciano Vecchio is basically Spider-Boy #0, and sets out the history we were previously unaware of...

Today's Spider-Man #11 by Dan Slott and Luciano Vecchio is basically Spider-Boy #0, and sets out the history we were previously unaware of, that had been removed from the Marvel Universe by a reality dagger. And an Amazing Fantasy #15 swing rescue from Madame Monstrosity, who we just learnt of as a Dr Moreau figure who was also behind Morbius, The Rhino, The Lizard and more.

As we get a run down of his powers, but with a distinct lack of webbing for what are apparently embarrassing reasons…

… still he gat can rid of webbing if he needs to.

And as for sticking to walls though his trainers/sneakers/pumps…

…I always presumed, as with the other Spider-Man, it was a form of hyper-localised gravity, which would go through footwear… but Spider-Boy has it covered courtesy of Reed Richards.

And yes, the child endangerment of having a ten-year-old sidekick. We'll get back to that later, Because his powers have a nice twist in comic book storytelling world.

It is not uncommon in a superhero comic book to show multiple images of someone in one panel, each showing a place in space that they have held, known as the De Luca Effect.

Here, Spider-Boy's vision enables him to see these poses literally, just like a comic book reader might choose to. So, yes, endanger the child as much as you like, and Marvel has had a recent spate of that, especially in its Marvel Studios movies. But if you get something like this, it's all worth it.

SPIDER-MAN #11

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231000

(W) Dan Slott (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Mark Bagley

(RE)INTRODUCING – SPIDER-BOY! The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker's stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can't be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?! Rated TIn Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

