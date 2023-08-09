Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, Madam Monstrosity, morbius, rhino, Scorpion, Spider-Boy

Spider Boy's Origin Tied Into Scorpion, Rhino & Morbius? (Spoilers)

Today sees Marvel Comics introduces a new character with ties to many many more Spider-Man characters that we presumably knew.

Today sees Marvel Comics introduces a new character with ties to existing characters – indeed, many, many more Spider-Man characters that we presumably knew, as Dan Slott rewrites the history of Spider-Man's rogue gallery in Amazing Spider-Man #31, out today. First, we meet Dr Shannon Stilwell again, working for Empire Unlimited. Dan Slott introduces her in Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2015, and she appeared a few times before he was so rudely interrupted. But now we get to meet her mother. Catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag.

Because Stillwell is a surname that Spider-Man fans may recall from other characters, such as that of Dr Farley Stilwell, the original Scorpion. And of his brother, Dr Harlan Stillwell, the Human Fly.

Well, now they both have a mother and a sister to survive them. And it turns out that creating human-animal hybrids is a bit of a thing for the family limeage.

And we have a name for the mother too, Madame Monstrosity. Maybe that's an example of getting in criticism of yourself before others can make it. But also not a name for someone who has hidden in the shadows and may have more familiar names on her books.

The Rhino, the Lizard and Morbius, all bein credited to her research, then stolen by others. Naughty naughty Dr Curt Conners. But it appears we have one more to add to the list.

Is Madam Monstrosity the true mother of Bailey Briggs, Spider-Boy? And is this the first appearance of someone who had a far greater impact on the Marvel Universe than was previously suspected?

