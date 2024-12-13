Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: juggernaut, One Nation Under Doom

Spider-Juggernaut in Amazing Spider-Man Marvel March 2025 Solicits

Article Summary Spider-Man dons a magic-powered Juggernaut suit in Marvel's March 2025 Amazing Spider-Man comics.

Doctor Doom, now Sorcerer Supreme, tasks Spider-Man with defeating the god Cyttorak.

The saga concludes in Amazing Spider-Man #69 and #70, with art by Ed McGuinness.

Spider-Man uses his last extra life and faces true death—enter the mysterious Spider-Naut.

Marvel Comics has announced the solicitations for Amazing Spider-Man in March 2025, concluding the Eight Deaths Of Amazing Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #69 to #70 as it heads into One Nation Under Doom and, with the gods of Cyttorak involved, Spider-Man gets the full Juggernaut look… "Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… Spider-Man?! To accomplish his mission, the leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives…"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 3/12 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

On Sale 3/26 Brought to you by writers Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland, artists Ed McGuinness, Gleb Melnikov, CAFU and Andrea Broccardo, this one-of-a-kind Amazing Spider-Man epic saw new Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom entrust Spidey with protecting the world from the evil god Cyttorak—a daunting mystical undertaking that required a new magic-powered suit and eight extra lives! But Cyttorak's scions still proved to be too much for the wall-crawler, and on the covers for the saga' final chapters, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69 and #70, Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness reveal a shocking development… Did Spider-Man fight his way through Cyttorak's champions just to become one himself!? Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, things have never looked more bleak as the X-Men fight among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange reunite—only to find the situation unwinnable. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70, ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?! And does he represent the world's last hope or Cyttorak's ultimate victory?

