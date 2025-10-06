Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man, Spider-Man 94

Spider-Man 94 #2 Preview: Kaine's Mystery Deepens

Spider-Man 94 #2 hits stores Wednesday! Kaine's mysterious connections to Morlun revealed as the animated series lore expands in shocking ways.

THE MARK OF KAINE! After his first altercation with KAINE, Spider-Man is left with many unanswered questions. Where did Kaine come from, and what are his connections to the dreaded MORLUN? Brace yourselves and expect the unexpected as the lore of the hit animated series continues to expand in new and exciting ways!

Spider-Man 94 #2

by J.M. DeMatteis & Jim Towe, cover by Nick Bradshaw

THE MARK OF KAINE! After his first altercation with KAINE, Spider-Man is left with many unanswered questions. Where did Kaine come from, and what are his connections to the dreaded MORLUN? Brace yourselves and expect the unexpected as the lore of the hit animated series continues to expand in new and exciting ways!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 08, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621051000211

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621051000216 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #2 CHRIS CAMPANA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621051000221 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #2 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621051000231 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #2 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621051000241 – SPIDER-MAN '94 #2 MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

