Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends Caught in The Dark Web Inferno

Spider-Man is having an X-Men crossover event in Dark Web. So while in his Amazing Spider-Man #15 out today, he is messing around with Chasm and Venom, he also shows up in Dark Web: X-Men #1 also out today. Which just so happens to have Firestar and Iceman amongst the current team.

As the giant Christmas Tree of New York is possessed by a demon, and the X-Men have to deal with it…

That's an opportune moment for Spider-Man to swing by and drop in a few Krakoan mentions like Orchis…

And give everyone a little bit of nostalgia for Christmas, for Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends.

While demon sentience is becoming a little more of an issue as they are getting slaughtered in the streets.

And Spider-Man assures everyone that the dead Santa is a mutant and will be resurrected by Krakoa. Which, last I checked, actually was Marvel lore. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special song wasn't far off.

While even Iron Man gets to reminisce on telling the X-Men that he told them so, long before their Judgment Day and Orchis got a big boost…

DARK WEB X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto

THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB! Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo, a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IT ALL ENDS! Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth?his fame?his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99