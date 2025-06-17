Spider-Man Splits In Two In Marvel's September 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: joe kelly, pepe larraz

Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr's Amazing Spider-Man splits in two in Marvel's September solicits, and will stay like that into 2026

Starting in September, Amazing Spider-Man by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr. kicks off a long-term era starring two Spideys, one Earthbound and one galaxy-faring. So we have two Spider-Men going forward into 2026, Street Spidey and Cosmic Spidey. Well, when Jonathan Hickman calls (maybe)….

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Promo Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

On Sale 9/17

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!

A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

"Since launching earlier this year, Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.'s new run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has been embraced by the industry and fans alike, hailed for its stellar artwork and classic—yet fresh—take on Spidey storytelling! It's only the beginning of what's shaping up to one of the most acclaimed Spidey runs in recent memory, and a major turning point is on the horizon that will take the title into a direction no one saw coming… This September, there are TWO SPIDER-MEN—one on Earth, and one in SPACE! This exciting new era kicks off in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11, the landmark 975th issue!

"Following Spider-Man's shocking showdown with new supervillain Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, something strange has happened to Peter! Now, there are two Spider-Men, but which is Peter Parker?! BOTH Previously teased in a promotional artwork by Pepe Larraz, Spider-Man will debut a new cosmic suit as he makes his way home, getting tied up in cosmic adventures and gaining new intergalactic companions—and enemies—along the way! And that's not all! Back on Earth, Spider-Man is acting different, and his brutal methods will put the entire Marvel Universe on high alert! From then on, the run will follow both Spider-Men with Larraz taking lead art duties on space-set issues and Romita Jr. drawing Spider-Man's adventures back on Earth."

"I love really grounded, Manhattan based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he's in 'fish-out-of-water' mode. You don't get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have… both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men," Kelly shared. "On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate's brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him. There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event."