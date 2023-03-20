Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #5 Preview: Final Battle? Spider-Man dons Wakandan armor for a showdown with Gregor in this preview of Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #5.

Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #5

by J.M. Dematteis & Eder Messias, cover by Ryan Brown

THE FINAL BATTLE! Peter needs to join forces with the one who taught Kraven to take Gregor down – but at what cost? You won't see this ending coming!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620454000511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

