Spider-Man To Save Norman Osborn From Tony Stark In Iron Man #6

Article Summary Spider-Man joins Iron Man #6 to save Norman Osborn from Tony Stark's wrath in a tense Marvel showdown.

Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero spearhead the latest Iron Man arc, promising big changes ahead.

Iron Man suspects Norman Osborn stole the Iron Patriot armor, igniting old rivalries and new conflicts.

Spider-Man is caught between Tony Stark and Norman Osborn, jeopardizing Norman’s search for redemption.

Marvel Comics has dropped their May 2026 solicits for Iron Man #6, noting that Spider-Man will be joining the title… as well as his Spider-Man cosplayer of late, Norman Osborn. Who doesn't have the best history with either of them…

IRON MAN #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Foil Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Iconic Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 6/3

SPIDER-MAN MUST SAVE NORMAN OSBORN… FROM IRON MAN?!

Tony Stark and Norman Osborn have history. They've known each other longer than you might know. And when the Iron Patriot armor is stolen, all signs point toward the former Green Goblin. Only problem is Iron Man has just one, little, tiny thing standing in his way to take down Norman: the AMAZING, SPECTACULAR, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN!

"Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero's new run of IRON MAN is a certified hit! The debut issue arrived last month to critical acclaim and will return next month with a much-demanded second printing. Today, fans can peek ahead with the reveal of issue six, on sale in May. Featuring art by guest artist Juann Cabal, the issue will guest star Spider-Man and Norman Osborn. "Praised for delivering a back-to-basics approach while also planting seeds for a riveting future, IRON MAN #1 ended with a startling cliffhanger. As Tony raced to confront A.I.M. for stolen tech, Captain America hosted an eclectic group, warning them to keep a watchful eye on Tony's recent actions. Among the familiar faces were fellow heroes like Captain Marvel, lifelong best friends like War Machine, and former adversary Norman Osborn! "Norman and Tony's bitter rivalry defined Marvel's "Dark Reign" era, where Norman led the Dark Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. as Iron Patriot. Now, he struggles to find redemption in the pages of Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz's Amazing Spider-Man. Can Spider-Man prevent Norman's old feud from resurfacing or will Tony cause Norman to prematurely slip back to his old ways? In addition to Ryan Stegman's main cover, IRON MAN #6 will feature stunning variant covers, including a special foil cover by Salvador Larroca, an homage to Larroca's Invincible Iron Man (2008) #7 cover during his run on the title with Matt Fraction, and the latest in Todd Nauck's "Ironic" series spotlighting the Iron Patriot armor, which makes a comeback in the story. "The response to our new Iron Man series has been tremendous and inspiring," Williamson shared. "It's great to see Marvel readers embrace our take on the Armored Avenger. And we're just getting started. IRON MAN #6 is the first of our 'Iron Man Team-up' issues and follows up on the Norman Osborn tease from the first issue's cover. I've always been fascinated by the rivalry between Tony and Norman and how in a different world they could have been allies or maybe even friends. But Tony doesn't trust that Norman has turned to the side of the angels, which puts them into conflict. With Spider-Man caught in the middle. This is my first time writing the wallcrawler and it's been a dream come true. But it's not all fun and games…This issue will be key for the future of Iron Man!"

