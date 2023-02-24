Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1 Preview: Spider-Man Does Horror Stuff It's Spider-Man vs. Vampires in this preview of Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1... assuming Spidey can survive the giant ant.

As the world has come to expect from the web-slinger, Spider-Man is always ready for action. This week's Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1 preview is no exception. It's Spider-Man vs. Vampires in this preview of Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1… assuming Spidey can survive the giant ant. Joining me this week is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of the preview? And don't try to take over the world this time!

Spider-Man: Unforgiven #1

by Tim Seeley & Sid Kotian, cover by Kyle Hotz

SPIDER-MAN GETS THE FRIGHT – AND FIGHT – OF HIS LIFE! RAIZO KODO and the clanless vampires of the FORGIVEN scour the underworld for the most dangerous ghouls and creatures known to man… But when former Sorceress Supreme SALOMÉ returns with a devastatingly devious plan, these moral monsters might run into more trouble than they bargained for… And mixed up in the middle of it all is the one and only AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620322200111

| Rated T+

$4.99

