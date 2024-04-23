Posted in: BBC, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Who, Titan, TV | Tagged: Dick Turpin, doctor who, fcbd, free comic book day

Doctor Who And Dick Turpin For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay have a new free Doctor Who story, in which the Doctor hears a siren call across Space and Time.

Just before the new Doctor Who series returns to our screens – the weekend before in fact – Titan Comics will be launching their new Doctor Who comic book series featuring the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday on a journey in the TARDIS that looks like it might well fit in between the Christmas edition and the first episode to come. Saturday, the 4th of May is, as well as Star Wars Day, is Free Comic Book Day. And Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay are bringing the first chapter of a new story, in which the Doctor hears a siren call across Space and Time. A tune that taps into some of his darkest moments, from the earliest days of the First Doctor, the end of days of the Third, and more recent troubles for the Tenth and Eleventh.

But where will it actually take him? Why, 1789 in Yorkshire. I'm from Yorkshire and, believe you me, it often feels like 1789, even now. And it's to the day of the execution of famed highwayman Dick Turpin. Man, everything is coming up Dick Turpin these days, one version on Apple TV, another (kinda) on Disney+, but this Dick Turpin seems to have a cyborg arm with a laser blaster on it. Which looks a little out of sorts in eighteenth-century Britain, even in Yorkshire.

Though you do also get a Doctor on a horse.

Turns out that there is one horror of a new villain looking to collect the universe's most famous screams. And just as the TV series looks like it will be going back into certain horror stylings for 2024, the comic book, launching in full later this year, is heading in that direction too.

Although we have a Doctor who says he literally can't change history. Maybe he hasn't been taking notes of late, and has failed to grasp the mavity of the situation. There are butterfly effects all over the place right now.

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor FCBD will be published on the 4th of May for free, and #1 on the 26th of June for $3.99.

FCBD 2024 DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR

TITAN COMICS

DEC230040

(W) Dan Watters (A) Kelsey Ramsay

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure! With his courageous companion, Ruby, the Doctor is back in the TARDIS for a whole new era of time-traveling tales. But fearsome foes await… Landing ahead of the Fifteenth Doctor's debut comic series! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #1 (OF 4) CVR A ARTGERM

TITAN COMICS

APR240290

(W) Dan Watters (A) Kelsey Ramsay (CA) Artgerm

JOIN THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR IN A NEW COMIC BOOK ADVENTURE! The FIFTEENTH DOCTOR and RUBY SUNDAY have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It's sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…In Shops: Jun 26, 2024 SRP: $3.99

